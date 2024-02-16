Omar Apollo 2024 World Tour: Dates, tickets, prices, venues, & all you need to know

The Omar Apollo 2024 World Tour is scheduled to be held from March 14, 2024, to June 7, 2024, in venues across South America and Europe, with more dates to be announced soon. It will be the first major tour for the singer this year and a successor to his supporting act on Billie Eilish's 2023 World Tour.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Sao Paulo, Santiago, Bogota, Paris, and Milan, among others, via a post on his official Instagram account on February 15, 2024.

Tickets are currently on sale on the singer's official website. Ticket prices are dependent upon individual venue sites, with Lollapalooza dates costing an average of $150 per person, while the Estereo Picnic prices are at $265. Primavera tickets are priced at $318 and $588.

We Love Green tickets are priced at $183, while the Italy shows are priced at $47. Best Kept Secret festival tickets are priced at $308. All ticket prices are subject to both service and processing fees as well as price hikes caused by demand or currency conversion rate fluctuations.

Omar Apollo 2024 World Tour: Dates and venues

Omar Apollo started his 2024 live performance journey with a performance at the Artist for Aid: Gaza and Sudan Benefit Concert at the Newark Symphony Hall in New Jersey, US. The singer performed at the event alongside artists such as Charlotte Day Wilson, Faye Webster, and Stormzy, among others.

This will be followed by the newly announced world tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Omar Apollo 2024 World Tour is given below:

March 14, 2024 - Buenos Aires, Argentina at CABA

March 16, 2024 - Buenos Aires, Argentina at Lollapalooza Argentina

March 17, 2024 - Santiago, Chile at Lollapalooza Chile at Santiago Metropolitan Region

March 22, 2024 - Bogota, Columbia at Festival Estereo Panic

March 24, 2024 - Sao Paulo, Brazil at Lollapalooza Brazil

March 31, 2024 - Barcelona, Spain at Sant Adria De Besos at Primavera Sound

June 2, 2024 - Paris, France at We Love Green

June 4, 2024 - Turin, Italy at OGR

June 5, 2024 - Milan, Italy at Circolo Magnolia

June 7, 2024 - Hilvanrenveek, Netherlands at Best Kept Secret

As mentioned above, the singer will be performing at several major festivals, including three editions of Lollapalooza 2024 as well as the Festival Estereo Panic in Columbia and We Love Green in France.

Omar Apollo's 2024 tour comes on the heels of his opening for Billie Eilish and SZA on their world tour in 2023. The singer was also nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 2023 Grammy Awards and won the Inspira Award at the Hispanic Heritage Awards.

Omar Apollo released his debut studio album, Ivory, on April 8, 2022, via Warner Records. The album peaked at number 74 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with the Grammy website on January 13, 2023, the singer stated:

"That was definitely my most stressful time with music for sure. It was very dark. I felt like I was gonna burn a bridge with my label. But I got so much done. I made a hundred songs in three months and cut it down. Now I don't think I need to do that.."

Aside from his debut album, the singer is also known for his mixtape Apolonio and EP Friends. The singer also collaborated with Joji on the single High Hopes and with C. Tangana on the single Te Olvidaste, the latter of which was nominated for Record of the Year at the Latin Grammys.

