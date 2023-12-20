On which dates will Sebastian Bach perform SKID ROW's entire debut album? Details explored as singer reveals 35th Anniversary shows

Sebastian Bach will perform across mainland United States, Brazil, Chile and Mexico as part of his 2024 tour. During the said tour, the singer will also perform his erstwhile band, SKID ROW's eponymously titled debut studio album, to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

The performance of the album will take place at the Tork 'n' Roll in Curitiba, Brazil on April 27, 2024, and was announced via a post on Bach's official Instagram page on December 18, 2023:

Tickets for the tour, including the Curitiba show, are currently available from the official website of the singer. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets may also be found on the individual venue websites.

Sebastian Bach 2024 tour dates

Sebastian Bach is set to celebrate the debut album of his band Skid Row with a show in Brazil, which will also be part of his 2024 tour. SKID ROW released their debut studio album, Skid Row, on January 24, 1989. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart and remains their most successful album till date.

The full list of dates and venues for the Sebastian Bach 2024 tour is given below:

February 24, 2024 - Saint Paul, Minnesota (United States) at Palace Theater

February 29, 2024 - Orlando, Florida (United States) at The 80's Cruise 2024

April 14, 2024 - West Hollywood, California (United States) at Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd anniversary show

April 26, 2024 - Sao Paulo, Brazil at Summer Breeze 2024

April 27, 2024 - Curitiba, Brazil at Tork 'n' Roll

April 30, 2024 - Montevideo, Uruguay at Montevideo Music Box

May 3, 2024 - Santiago, Chile at Teatro Caupolican

May 9, 2024 - Dayton Beach, Florida (United States) at Welcome to Rockville 2024

More about Sebastian Bach's music career

Sebastian Bach started his career with the band Kid Wikkid at the age of 14, where he remained till he joined SKID ROW in the late 1980s. The band released their second studio album, Slave to the Grind, on June 11, 1991. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. It also peaked at number 3 on the Australian and Japanese album charts respectively.

Bach's last album with the band was their third studio album, Subhuman Race, which was released on March 28, 1995. The album peaked at number 5 on the Australian album chart.

Aside from SKID ROW, the singer worked briefly with Triumph, working with them on their album tenth and final studio album, Edge of Excess, which was released on October 27, 1992.

The singer started his solo career with the album, Bring 'Em Bach Alive!, which was released on November 2, 1999. The album peaked at number 95 on the Japanese album chart.

The singer had his next album success with his third studio album, Angel Down, which was released on November 20, 2007. The album peaked at number 92 on the Japanese album chart.

Kicking & Screaming, the fourth studio album by the singer was released on September 27, 2011. The album peaked at number 73 on the Billboard 200 and Japanese album charts respectively.

The last album Sebastian Bach released was Give 'Em Hell, which was released on April 22, 2014. The album peaked at number 72 on the Billboard 200 album chart.