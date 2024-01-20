On the Roam: All about Jason Momoa's unscripted adventures

Jason Momoa’s latest series, On the Roam, was released on January 18, 2024, on Max. The show features Momoa traveling around the country and interacting with artists, musicians, athletes, and other professionals. According to IMDB, the synopsis of the series reads:

“Jason Momoa travels across the country to meet the extraordinary individuals blazing their own path - from craftsmen, to motorcycle fabricators, musicians to athletes.”

With Discovery Channel leading the production team, On the Roam spotlights the Aquaman actor’s unscripted adventures in a series of episodes. With the season 1 release of the Jason Momoa starrer series, here is all you need to know about the show.

On the Roam: All you need to know about the Jason Momoa starrer show

In On the Roam, Momoa, who is also a motorcycle enthusiast, is traveling to North Carolina to build iconic bikes with the help of experts. He will also race on the dirt track with other bikers belonging to a group called “the Roamers.” On his adventure, the Aquaman star will travel with a bike that is custom-built, painted pink, and based on an antique model. Talking about the show, Momoa told the media portal People,

"It’s me on the road and all the things that I love to do. And all the things I’ve never done in my life that I've wanted to do,"

Besides motorcycle racing, Momoa's adventures also involve him meeting with guitarist Slash. In addition to this, he also visits Gibson Guitars headquarters in Tennessee. All of this confirms that he is also a music enthusiast while also being a motorcycle enthusiast.

Describing the episodes in the series, Momoa further told People:

"Each episode just evolves into its own thing. Some of them turn into therapy sessions. That’s the beauty of it. It’s very intimate, and obviously, for me, it’s very revealing."

Release schedule and more

While starring in the show, Momoa has also served as the executive producer, along with Brian Andrew Mendoza. This isn’t the first time they have collaborated; earlier, the Aquaman star also appeared in the 2018 thriller film Braven, which was bankrolled by Mendoza.

On the Roam captures Momoa’s adventure journey in a total of 8 episodes in season 1. As of now, the first two episodes of season 1 have been released on January 18, 2024, and are available to stream on Max. Two new episodes will be released every Thursday.

The release schedule for episodes is as follows:

Episode 1: Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Episode 2: Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Episode 3: Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Episode 4: Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Episode 5: Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Episode 6: Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Episode 7: Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Episode 8: Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Stay tuned to learn more about On the Roam, as new episodes for the show are released every week.