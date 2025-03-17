“One of the best currywurst in whole germany” - Netizens react as Volkswagen is reported to have sold more sausages than cars in 2024

In a surprising turn, Volkswagen's currywurst sausage has reportedly become the company's most popular product. According to the Guardian, the German automobile manufacturer, which has been facing a decline in car sales, has seen a boom in one segment completely unrelated to automobiles: sausages.

The company's currywurst sausage is proving to be as popular as its cars, with recorded sales of more than eight million last year. The news outlet quoted the brand's chief human resources officer, Gunnar Kilian, revealing on the social media platform LinkedIn last week:

"More than 8 million Volkswagen original currywursts marks a new sales record for us."

While the VW Currywurst sausage dish has been a source of fuel to the brand's factory workers for decades, the snack has become the carmaker's most popular product. Notably, this snack is served up daily in VW's numerous works canteens and nearby supermarkets.

Now, after the news of the German carmaker reported to have sold more sausages than their cars in 2024 went viral, it has sparked curiosity among netizens on social media. They took to X account @Dexerto's March 14, 2025, post to share their thoughts, and the post said:

"Volkswagen sold more sausages (8.5 million) than cars (5.2 million) in 2024, according to an annual report."

Netizens were quick to react with one user confirming that the brand has been making their VW Currywurst sausage since the 80s.

"There are making these since the 80s. Big success story and one of the best currywurst in whole germany."

While the Volkswagen group is known for its strong portfolio of ten brands, including ŠKODA, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Ducati, and more, some X users were surprised by the brand's food offering.

"Apparently Volkswagen has been producing sausages (the currywurst) since 1973. The sausage has an assigned VW number & everything. Lol. Recently found this out," one user wrote.

"When the side hustle becomes the main hustle," a user jokingly added.

"I didn't even know a sausage company made cars?!" another exclaimed.

"i wanted a volkswagen passat but now i want a volkswagen currywurst," said another user.

Meanwhile, those who knew about the German carmaker's food offerings including the VW Currywurst sausage dish and its popularity also shared their thoughts on the social media platform X.

"Because Volkswagen sausages are goated. Long live the VW Currywurst," a user mentioned.

"Wait unti people find out that VW sells the fitting ketchup for these Sausages, too," another added about VW's ketchup offering.

More about Volkswagen's currywurst sausage

The VW currywurst sausage was first introduced in 1973. It is produced by the company's own on-site butchers and is branded as a VW Originalteil, according to the Guardian. It also boasts its designated component number: 199 398 500 A.

Prepared according to a secret recipe, only known to a handful of employees, the VW currywurst sausage is available in the company's 30 canteens and work site kiosks. They can also be purchased from local supermarkets near its factories.

Notably, currywurst is a sliced sausage dish that is one of Germany's favorites. This dish features slathered sausages in tomato sauce, which are then sprinkled with curry powder or sometimes paprika.

While the brand's 2024 earnings revealed a 3% decline in vehicle sales alongside a 30% drop in net profits, it is safe to say that the carmaker can rely on its sausages.

