One Day soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the series

Netflix’s One Day made its global premiere on February 8, 2024. The 14-episode limited series is based on David Nicholls’ novel of the same name, which received a movie adaptation first in 2011, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgis. One Day eventually became one of the critically acclaimed series during the 2024 Valentine’s Day week, where it was the most-watched series globally.

To preserve the essence of David Nicholls’ book, the carefully selected soundtrack of the show adds a unique layer, enhancing the viewing experience and capturing the story's spirit. Surprisingly, the songs in the soundtrack fit seamlessly with the show, capturing its emotional highs and lows. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs and

Every song in One Day

Episode 1

Your Love by Frankie Knuckles

Good Life by Inner City

Theme From S-Express by SExpress

Love in a Car by The House of Love

Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading

Saturday Sun by Nick Drake

Rip It Up by Orange Juice

Temptation by New Order

These Days by Nico

Falling Colour by Van bur

This is the Day by The The

Episode 2

Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas by Madama Butterfly Act II

Madama Butterfly, Act II by Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas

Here Comes Your Man by Pixies

Last Look by Vanbur

Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship

The Whole of the Moon by The Waterboys

Falling Colour by Vanbur

Episode 3

Back to Life (However You Want Me) by Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler

Bill is Dead by The Fall

After Hours by The Velvet Underground

Iceblink Luck by Cocteau Twins

Episode 4

I am the Black Gold of the Sun by Rotary Connection

You’ve Got A Woman by Lion

Something on Your Mind by Karen Dalton

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is by Irma Thomas

Anthem by N-Joi

Something Goin On by Todd Terry

My Dove to Sleep by Vanbur

Save Me by Joan Armatrading

Northern Sky by Nick Drake

Episode 5

Anthem by N-Joi

Something Goin On by Todd Terry

My Dove to Sleep by Vanbur

Save Me by Joan Armatrading

Northern Sky by Nick Drake

Episode 6

Jump by Studio Pressure

The Only One I Know by The Charlatans

Step It Up by Stereo MCs

Fallen by One Dove

Popscene by Blur

Push The Feeling On by Nightcrawlers

Thinking About You by Radiohead

Episode 7

Rocks by Primal Scream

Glory Box by Portishead

The Wild Ones by Suede

Episode 8

Connection by Elastica

Lo Boob Oscillator by Stereolab

Dreams by The Cranberries

Episode 9

The Four Seasons, Spring by Vivaldi

To The End by Blur

On & On by Longpigs

Episode 10

Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) by Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)

Set You Free (1994 edit) by N-Trance

A Design For Life by Manic Street Preachers

Candy by Cameo

Show Me Love by Robyn S

Release The Pressure by Leftfield

Sonnet by The Verve

Episode 11

Save Tonight by Eagle-Eye Cherry

Secret Smile by Semisonic

Get Me Away From Here Im Dying by Belle & Sebastian

Trash by Suede

She Bangs The Drums by The Stone Roses

Protection by Massive Attack with Tracey Thorn Waterloo

Sunset by The Kinks

Rebel Without A Pause by Public Enemy

Episode 12

Obsolète by MC Solaar

The Shining by Badly Drawn Boy

Pitseleh by Elliott Smith

The Book of Love by The Magnetic Fields

Episode 13

Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude

Up With People by Lambchop

Tijuana Lady by Gomez

Olympian by Gene

Once Around The Block by Badly Drawn Boy

Magic In The Air by Badly Drawn Boy

Weather With You by Crowded House

Asleep In The Back by Elbow

Satellite of Love by Lou Reed

Show by Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

Episode 14

Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) by Kenneth Leighton

Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex

Where Were You by Mekons

Where Is My Love by Cat Power

Lilac Wine by Jeff Buckley

Falling Colour by Vanbur

In Cold Light by Vanbur

One Day plot summary

Here’s how the official synopsis of One Day by David Nicholls' reads:

It’s 1988 and Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley have only just met. But after only one day together, they cannot stop thinking about one another. Over twenty years, snapshots of that relationship are revealed on the same day—July 15th—of each year.

It continues:

Dex and Em face squabbles and fights, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. And as the true meaning of this one crucial day is revealed, they must come to grips with the nature of love and life itself.

Where to watch One Day

Being a Netflix Original, One Day is exclusively available to stream on Netflix only. For non-subscribers, the subscription cost of the platform ranges from $6.99 to $22.99, comprising Standard With Ads, Standard, and Premium.

One Day 2011 is not available on Netflix at the moment. However, Nicholls’ fans can watch the movie on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming shows and movies on Netflix as 2024 progresses.