One Day soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the series

Netflix’s One Day made its global premiere on February 8, 2024. The 14-episode limited series is based on David Nicholls’ novel of the same name, which received a movie adaptation first in 2011, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgis. One Day eventually became one of the critically acclaimed series during the 2024 Valentine’s Day week, where it was the most-watched series globally.
To preserve the essence of David Nicholls’ book, the carefully selected soundtrack of the show adds a unique layer, enhancing the viewing experience and capturing the story's spirit. Surprisingly, the songs in the soundtrack fit seamlessly with the show, capturing its emotional highs and lows. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs and
Every song in One Day
Episode 1
- Your Love by Frankie Knuckles
- Good Life by Inner City
- Theme From S-Express by SExpress
- Love in a Car by The House of Love
- Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading
- Saturday Sun by Nick Drake
- Rip It Up by Orange Juice
- Temptation by New Order
- These Days by Nico
- Falling Colour by Van bur
- This is the Day by The The
Episode 2
- Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas by Madama Butterfly Act II
- Madama Butterfly, Act II by Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas
- Here Comes Your Man by Pixies
- Last Look by Vanbur
- Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship
- The Whole of the Moon by The Waterboys
- Falling Colour by Vanbur
Episode 3
- Back to Life (However You Want Me) by Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
- Bill is Dead by The Fall
- After Hours by The Velvet Underground
- Iceblink Luck by Cocteau Twins
Episode 4
- I am the Black Gold of the Sun by Rotary Connection
- You’ve Got A Woman by Lion
- Something on Your Mind by Karen Dalton
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is by Irma Thomas
- Anthem by N-Joi
- Something Goin On by Todd Terry
- My Dove to Sleep by Vanbur
- Save Me by Joan Armatrading
- Northern Sky by Nick Drake
Episode 5
Episode 6
- Jump by Studio Pressure
- The Only One I Know by The Charlatans
- Step It Up by Stereo MCs
- Fallen by One Dove
- Popscene by Blur
- Push The Feeling On by Nightcrawlers
- Thinking About You by Radiohead
Episode 7
- Rocks by Primal Scream
- Glory Box by Portishead
- The Wild Ones by Suede
Episode 8
- Connection by Elastica
- Lo Boob Oscillator by Stereolab
- Dreams by The Cranberries
Episode 9
- The Four Seasons, Spring by Vivaldi
- To The End by Blur
- On & On by Longpigs
Episode 10
- Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) by Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
- Set You Free (1994 edit) by N-Trance
- A Design For Life by Manic Street Preachers
- Candy by Cameo
- Show Me Love by Robyn S
- Release The Pressure by Leftfield
- Sonnet by The Verve
Episode 11
- Save Tonight by Eagle-Eye Cherry
- Secret Smile by Semisonic
- Get Me Away From Here Im Dying by Belle & Sebastian
- Trash by Suede
- She Bangs The Drums by The Stone Roses
- Protection by Massive Attack with Tracey Thorn Waterloo
- Sunset by The Kinks
- Rebel Without A Pause by Public Enemy
Episode 12
- Obsolète by MC Solaar
- The Shining by Badly Drawn Boy
- Pitseleh by Elliott Smith
- The Book of Love by The Magnetic Fields
Episode 13
- Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude
- Up With People by Lambchop
- Tijuana Lady by Gomez
- Olympian by Gene
- Once Around The Block by Badly Drawn Boy
- Magic In The Air by Badly Drawn Boy
- Weather With You by Crowded House
- Asleep In The Back by Elbow
- Satellite of Love by Lou Reed
- Show by Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man
Episode 14
- Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) by Kenneth Leighton
- Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex
- Where Were You by Mekons
- Where Is My Love by Cat Power
- Lilac Wine by Jeff Buckley
- Falling Colour by Vanbur
- In Cold Light by Vanbur
One Day plot summary
Here’s how the official synopsis of One Day by David Nicholls' reads:
It’s 1988 and Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley have only just met. But after only one day together, they cannot stop thinking about one another. Over twenty years, snapshots of that relationship are revealed on the same day—July 15th—of each year.
It continues:
Dex and Em face squabbles and fights, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. And as the true meaning of this one crucial day is revealed, they must come to grips with the nature of love and life itself.
Where to watch One Day
Being a Netflix Original, One Day is exclusively available to stream on Netflix only. For non-subscribers, the subscription cost of the platform ranges from $6.99 to $22.99, comprising Standard With Ads, Standard, and Premium.
One Day 2011 is not available on Netflix at the moment. However, Nicholls’ fans can watch the movie on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming shows and movies on Netflix as 2024 progresses.