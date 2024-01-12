One Day, the best-selling book by David Nicholls, is being adapted into a Netflix limited series. The 2011 feature film adaptation of the novel, is currently being remade as a 14-episode British television series, to be released on February 8, 2024, right in time for Valentine's Day.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Dexter and Emma's decade-long love story as they reunite on the same day each year. Though the previous adaptation of the book was the 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, the latest series has Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall portraying the lead characters.

The first trailer of One Day was released by Netflix

On January 8, 2024, exactly one month before One Day premieres on Netflix, the streaming service unveiled the teaser trailer for the series, revealing details about Dexter and Emma's connection from their initial encounter at university to the following years spent exploring their developing affection.

The trailer shows Ambika Mod, who starred in shows like This Is Going to Hurt and I Hate Suzie, portraying Emma Morley, and Leo Woodall, who appeared in The White Lotus and Citadel, portraying Dexter Mayhew.

Beginning on July 15, 1988, and extending for more than two decades, Nicole Taylor's latest limited series delves into the captivating love story of Emma and Dex.

Each episode showcases their aging process as they navigate through various stages of their relationship, experiencing both joyous and sorrowful moments while coming together and drifting apart.

Is One Day's plot based on David Nicholls's book?

The British television series is based on the best-selling 2009 book by David Nicholls. Two years after the 2009 book's publication, Lone Scherfig adapted it for the big screen, starring Jim Sturgess as Dexter and Anne Hathaway as Emma.

The 14-episode 2024 British series starts with Dexter and Emma on their last night of college and follows them for over 20 years as their relationship and lives change on the same day.

It's Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew's graduation night on July 15, 1988. The two of them communicate for the first time that day ever since their time at the university started. The morning after the graduation night, they part ways.

Every episode starts with Dexter and Emma on July 15, the same date they graduated, one year older than the last. It follows their journey as they travel together and apart, grow and evolve, and go through happy and sad times.

Who stars in One Day?

The series stars Ambika Mod as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew. Along with the two, the cast will also include Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew, Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew, and Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie.

Besides the above-mentioned actors, Toby Stephens plays Lionel, and Joley Richardson plays Helen Cope, both actors are vital to the cast.

What is One Day's release date?

The David Nicholl adaptation is scheduled to release on February 8, 2024, just days before Valentine's Day. As they announced the date on Twitter, the Netflix team said:

"Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall star in One Day, based on the best-selling book. Coming 8th February 2024."

To allow viewers to binge-watch to their hearts' content, the 14-episode series will be made fully available on the streaming service.