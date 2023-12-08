5 survival movies that everyone should watch 

Tenacity and courage in the face of adversity are some factors that make survival movies so interesting to watch. In terms of narrative, filmmakers go the extra mile to capture the varied emotions that survivors experience when they are stuck in an unprecedented situation, which is tough both physically and mentally. The biggest draw of survival movies has to be the sense of hope that the narrative leads up to.

The most recent survival movie to hit theaters this month is The End We Start From. Scheduled to release in the U.S. on December 8, 2023, this survival movie stars Jodie Comer, Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston, and more. Directed by Mahalia Belo, it is an adaptation of Alice Birch's novel. The story focuses on a new mother and her baby, who have to leave their house when an ecological crisis occurs.

Movie lovers who enjoy immersive storytelling with plenty of nail-biting moments should check out The End We Start From and other survival movies like it.

Cast Away, The Way Back and 3 other survival movies that are poignant yet hopeful

1) Cast Away (2000)

Throughout his career, Tom Hanks has proved that there is no role that he cannot play. In this survival movie directed by Robert Zemeckis, Hanks dons the role of Charles Noland, a FedEx systems analyst. After an unfortunate plane crash, he ends up being stranded on an uninhabited island. Distressed and underprepared, he does his best to survive while figuring out a plan to return home.

There is no question that this is one of the most memorable roles in Tom Hanks' career. As he is the only character the audience gets to see for most of the movie, he must hold the viewer's attention. And he executes his role perfectly. His inspired portrayal of the character's emotions, which seem to go back and forth between hope and helplessness, is a real treat to watch.

2) Touching the Void (2003)

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, this is a riveting docudrama about Simon Yates and Joe Simpson's ascent of the West Face of Siula Grande in Peru. They reached the summit as planned, but their descent proved more treacherous than they had imagined. In the movie, Brendan Mackey plays Simpson, and Nicholas Aaron portrays Yates in the re-enactment scenes.

Adapted from Simpson's book, it showcases the strength of the human mind. Shocking, intense, and immersive, this well-made survival movie will leave viewers entertained and inspired.

3) The Way Back (2010)

This star-studded movie is based on the memoir of Sławomir Rawicz, a prisoner of war. The story focuses on an army officer who escapes, along with other inmates, from a Siberian Gulag. Their path to freedom is long and difficult. Even though they are tested at each turn, they keep marching ahead. It stars Ed Harris, Colin Farrell, Jim Sturgess, Saoirse Ronan, and more.

The striking visuals in this film directed by Peter Weir will make an impression on the audience. The acting is realistic, and there are plenty of unexpected story developments to keep the viewer hooked from beginning to end.

4) 127 Hours (2010)

This survival movie gives viewers an insight into the real incident when Aron Ralston gets trapped in a canyon by a boulder. It is based on Between a Rock and a Hard Place (2004) written by the canyoneer himself. James Franco plays Ralston in the movie.

As far as narratives go, this one is both harrowing and inspirational. Franco does a great job showcasing the physical and mental toll on his character inside the canyon. Cinematic and thoughtful, this one is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

5) The Martian (2015)

Adapted from Andy Weir's book, this sci-fi survival movie stars Matt Damon in the lead. Directed by Ridley Scott, the story focuses on an astronaut who is part of a mission underway on Mars. When he is presumed dead, his crewmates leave him behind. However, he gains consciousness and has to do all it takes to survive and send word back to Earth.

Witty and interesting, the movie stays true to the well-written source. Damon shines as the leading man and easily carries the narrative. The stunning visual effects and skilled direction add to the viewing experience.

Movie lovers who enjoy engaging plots with high-pressure situations and a silver lining should add these interesting survival movies to their watchlist.