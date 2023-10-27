American-Irish actress Saoirse Ronan is extremely lowkey when it comes to her dating life. Nonetheless, in the years spanning her career, the Lady Bird actress has been romantically linked to quite a few popular names, including a co-star and a singer. However, all of those alleged link-ups have been overshadowed by her confirmed relationship with partner and also fellow co-star and Scottish actor Jack Lowden.

The two met on the set of Mary Queen of Scots in 2018 and their romance took off. In the movie, a historical drama recounting Mary Stuart's return to Scotland to claim her right to the throne, played by Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden starred as her on-screen husband, Lord Henry Darnley. Once the shooting had been wrapped up, the on-screen couple took their romance off-screen as well, and they have been in a relationship since 2018.

Who is Saoirse Ronan dating? Glimpses of the actress's highly private love life (Image via Getty)

The couple have made quite a few public appearances together, including their visit to the Australian Open in 2022, thereby confirming that they are still dating.

Apart from their public appearances in social gatherings, the couple is often seen taking out their dog for walks outside of their apartment in London.

Saoirse Ronan's romantic associations over the years

The 29-year-old four-time Oscar nominee has been romantically linked with celebrities over the years. The very first time that rumours of Ronan dating were all over the internet was when the Little Women star was romantically associated with fellow co-star George MacKay after they had just filmed the romantic drama How I Live Now in 2013.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror on October 1, 2018, the film's director Kevin Macdonald revealed how the then 19-year old actress fell in love with her co-star and had her first "proper boyfriend". The director recounted the process of the two actors falling in love while the cameras were rolling:

"What happened during the course of film, and I’m hoping that I’m not speaking out of turn, is that they fell in love and it was very easy."

Macdonald further revealed that 21-year-old George MacKay was Ronan's first boyfriend:

"It was Saoirse’s first proper boyfriend and, in a way, I think she was living through the same thing that the character is going through."

Saoirse Ronan was also rumoured to be romantically involved with the Irish singer and songwriter Hozier. The actress had appeared in the music video for Cherry Wine in 2017, and was believed to be dating the Take Me to Church singer.

Meanwhile, Ronan's partner, the 33-year old Dunkirk actor, on the other hand, has only ever been romantically linked to the four-time Oscar nominee.

Despite strictly maintaining a low social profile, Jack Lowden posted a picture of partner Saoirse Ronan on May 17, 2023. The couple had been visiting South Korea that time, and although it's not a front face picture, Ronan's side profile is visible and identifiable.

Saoirse Ronan is not on social media. Hence, apart from scant public appearances that the couple has made over the years, Lowden's post makes the couple Instagram official.

Saoirse Ronan has recenlty starred as Henrietta in Foe alongside co-star Paul Mescal, which is the cinematic adaptation of Canadian novelist Iain Reid's book of the same name, which he has decribed as a "philosophical suspense story".