6 best movies starring Saoirse Ronan to watch ahead of Foe

Saoirse Ronan's big break came when she was selected for the role of Briony Tallis in Atonement (2007). The actor was only 12 years old at the time but still managed to impress the audience with her compelling performance. Over the years, Ronan has proved her mettle by delivering inspired performances in different projects that have gained her multiple award nominations.

The latest film starring Saoirse Ronan, that has been creating much buzz recently, is Foe. Adapted from a book by Ian Reid, the story focuses on a married couple and the way their relationship starts to strain after they are approached by a mysterious stranger with a once-in-a-lifetime proposition. Directed by Garth Davis, this sci-fi thriller stars Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre alongside Ronan.

Like Foe, there are other titles starring Saoirse Ronan that boast equally intriguing plots that fans can watch before the new movie releases on October 6, 2023.

Hanna, Lady Bird, and four other movies that prove Saoirse Ronan is a gifted actor who always delivers

1) Hanna (2011)

In this exciting thriller, Saoirse Ronan plays the role of Hanna Heller. She is only fifteen years old, but her upbringing has been very different from other teenagers her age. Her father, played by Eric Bana, has trained her to be the perfect assassin, and her abilities are tested when she is hunted by a senior CIA officer.

Ronan does a wonderful job balancing the adolescent curiosity of her character and the ruthless streak that has been ingrained in her from when she was very young. Beautifully choreographed action sequences and memorable performances by the lead cast make this one a must-watch.

2) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

When it comes to aesthetic cinema, Wes Anderson is always at the top of his game, and The Grand Budapest Hotel is proof of that. The story centers around Monsieur Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), the beloved concierge of the hotel who is framed for murder. He then makes a plan to clear his name with some help from Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori), the new bellhop under his mentorship.

Saoirse Ronan plays the role of Agatha, Zero's love interest. An apprentice baker, she helps Gustave H. and Zero in whatever way she can. Ronan's character is endearing and fits perfectly into the narrative that viewers will find interesting and hilarious.

3) Brooklyn (2015)

Like Foe, Brooklyn is also an adaptation. Based on a book of the same name by Colm Tóibín, the story is focused on Eilis Lacey, played by Saoirse Ronan, who immigrates to Brooklyn to find work in the 1950s. She is able to build a life for herself, but when a tragedy beckons her home, she has to decide where her future lies.

Saoirse Ronan perfectly captures the emotional turmoil of the character and makes her relatable. Immigrant stories usually tend to be male-centric, so it is refreshing for this movie to offer a woman's perspective.

4) Lady Bird (2017)

Greta Gerwig has become a household name after the success of Barbie. Fans will find it interesting that Gerwig's solo directorial debut was Lady Bird. Saoirse Ronan dons the role of Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson, a spirited high school senior, who has a troubled relationship with her mother, played by Laurie Metcalf.

It is a beautifully executed coming-of-age movie that is thoughtful and hilarious at the same time. Saoirse Ronan gives an excellent performance and perfectly captures the confusion that comes with growing up and finding oneself. This is one of those memorable movies that stay with you long after you have watched it.

5) Little Women (2019)

It is no secret that Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is a well-known classic that is loved by readers around the world. Unsurprisingly, there have been several adaptations as well. This adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig stars talented actors in the lead, including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen.

The story, like the book, centers around four sisters, namely Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, who are on the cusp of growing up and becoming women, and the challenges that come with it. Smart and thoughtful, there is something very charismatic about this movie that pulls the viewer in.

6) Ammonite (2020)

It is quite impressive when talented actors carry a film all by themselves, but it is especially worth watching when two skilled actors with great chemistry come together on-screen to create a memorable cinematic experience. This is exactly what happens in the romantic drama, Ammonite.

The story is loosely based on the life of Mary Anning (played by Kate Winslet), a reputed British paleontologist, and explores her relationship with British geologist, Charlotte Murchison (played by Saoirse Ronan).

The dark and striking cinematography complements the compelling narrative greatly. Not to mention, the emotive acting of both lead actors helps elevate the viewing experience. Emotional and engaging, Ammonite is sure to appeal to fans of romance movies.

Saoirse Ronan has a knack for choosing roles that allow her to explore her acting skills. Fans are therefore certain that, going foward, she will continue to impress movie-goers and critics with her versatility, as she always has.