Confusion and chaos struck in Philadelphia on Sunday, December 3, when an entire block was vacated due to the discovery of a potential explosive device. The block that was evacuated was part of the Mayfair section. Authorities received a call claiming that a person with a gun was seen inside a house in the area; on further investigation, police discovered a cardboard box with protruding fuses.

Additional information regarding the individual involved in the case and its circumstances is yet to be released. Netizens were sad to see what had become of the Mayfair neighborhood and could not understand what was going on in Philly, but at the same time, they speculated that it might just be a false alarm. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user exclaimed

Netizens were stunned by the situation unfolding in Philadelphia (Image via X/@rawsalerts)

Philadelphia bomb threat leaves netizens concerned yet skeptical

On Sunday, the Mayfair neighborhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was in for a completely unexpected shock. At around 4:30 pm, police responded to a 911 call indicating that a man with a gun was spotted in a house on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue, Mayfair. Police immediately responded to the call and investigated the house in question.

They found what appeared to be a cardboard box with multiple protruding fuses sticking out of it. This was deemed to be a potential explosive device, and the bomb squad was notified. The entire block near the house with the suspicious device had to be evacuated from their homes due to the discovery of this device. The detailed nature of the device is unknown.

Videos shot by residents, showcasing a barrage of authorities standing on the street, went viral on X. Videos showed many police cars and a Philadelphia Fire Department Hazardous Materials Task Force truck parked on the block. The videos shared by the widespread X handle @rawsalerts amassed over 275,600 views at the time of this article's writing.

Netizens, including former residents of Mayfair, were sad to see the situation unfolding and lamented at what the neighborhood had become. Others were worried about Philadelphia and had no idea what was happening in Pennsylvania’s largest city. Some took it one step further and lamented about what the entire world was coming to.

Many people speculated on what might have been the suspicious potential explosive material. Many people saw it as a false alarm and thought it might have just been a random old box or a fuse box. Fingers were still pointed at angry Eagles fans who did not take the loss to the 49ers very well. Here are a few reactions from @rawsalerts' tweet regarding the situation:

Netizens were concerned but skeptical (Image via X)

As mentioned above, further details regarding the case, including the precise circumstances surrounding the event and the identity of the allegedly gun-wielding individual have not been released at the time of writing this article. The investigation is ongoing, and the situation has only started unfolding.