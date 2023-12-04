"Almost had Austin about to flip out": Fans react as Florence Pugh gets hit in the face with a thrown object at Comic-Con event

English actress Florence Pugh of The Little Drummer Girl miniseries fame attended a Comic-Con event in Brazil on December 3, 2023. While posing onstage with her Dune: Part Two co-stars, Pugh was hit by a flying object, most likely thrown by a fan from nearby.

As soon as the clip of the alleged pelting incident surfaced on the internet, fans of Florence Pugh came to her defense, with many expressing disgust and disappointment at the behavior of whoever shot the object at her face. However, some even paid attention to the reaction of her co-stars.

In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted about actor Austin Butler's reaction when Pugh was hit in the face.

Expand Tweet

Florence Pugh’s pelting at Brazil Comic-Con urges netizens to ask attendees to "be respectful”

On Sunday, Florence Pugh was at a Sao Paolo Comic-Con called CCPX23 in Brazil, accompanied by her 2024 film, Dune: Part Two, co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya, as well as the director of the movie, Denis Villeneuve.

As they posed on stage in a semi-circle in front of a crowd, Florence Pugh was hit in the face around her right eye by an object that seemed to have been hurled at her from the crowd. The actress reacted with surprise and pain at the incident, while her colleagues expressed shock and confusion.

Expand Tweet

It did not take long for the footage to become viral and fans have been reacting to it on the internet with varied comments, most of them being disapproving.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per ET Online, the 27-year-old Florence Pugh was not injured at the scene. According to Entertainment Weekly, Pugh excitedly spoke about the film moments before the pelting.

Dune: Part Two is set for a March 2024 release and is an epic sci-fi film. It is a sequel to the 2021 Dune and is based on the 1965 eponymous novel written by Frank Herbert.

Expand Tweet

Other celebrities who had similar experiences as Florence Pugh

This is not the first time a celebrity has become a victim of onstage pelting. In recent months, many musicians have been hit by random objects like bouquets, cell phones, and bracelets while performing at shows and concerts.

Just last month, singer Taylor Swift was performing in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, as part of her Eras Tour, when somebody from the audience threw something directed at her on stage. However, the Lover songstress dealt with the situation calmly and warned her fans not to throw stuff on stage, while thanking them for bringing gifts for her.

Expand Tweet

Previously, Harry Styles faced a similar incident at a Vienna concert, while country musician Kelsea Ballerini was forced to exit the stage in Boise, Idaho when an object hit her in the eye.

In June 2023, Bebe Rexha had to undergo three stitches on her face when she was hit with a cell phone during her New York City concert. The person responsible was eventually identified, arrested, and charged with assault and battery.