Onslow County teacher's outburst video goes viral, leaves community in shock 

A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in North Carolina has resigned after he was recorded berating students by yelling and throwing expletives at them. The video has since gone viral on social media.

According to WCTI TV, officials from the Jacksonville school informed the Onslow County School District about the incident during the first period last Wednesday.

Sophomore student Cimayiah Josey recorded part of the outburst on her phone. She said that the teacher asked students to put their gadgets away. However, one student did not comply, which led to the shocking outrage. The teacher yelled:

“Wanna try my authority? Because I am f**king done playing with you idiots.”

He continued:

“You can go through life and live on the f**king system, draw your paycheck on the 1st and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don't care. You can be another statistic. I don't care. That's on you and if you think it's funny, I can take you down to the county office and we'll pull the f**king numbers and if you don't like my language, I don't give a s**t.”

Student alleges that verbal abuse by Onslow teacher felt “racially motivated”

While sharing how she felt at the time of the outburst, Josey told the local news station that she “felt like it was racially motivated. It was disrespectful.”

She added that she started recording the teacher because she did not think anyone would believe what the teacher had told the class. She added:

“I was scared, I didn’t know what to do.”

The school district announced in a statement that they only expect the “highest standards of behavior” from students and teachers. They added that such misconduct will not be tolerated.

The District Council announced that prompt action will be taken in response. Parents of the high schoolers were also told that the situation would be addressed by faculty members.

The name of the teacher has not been revealed. However, the school district has confirmed that he has resigned. The educational institution commented that the teacher did not suffer from PTSD as far as they knew.

Onslow County School teachers must pass a standard background check prior to them being allowed to work around children in schools. The school stated that they were unaware whether the teacher had had such outbursts with students prior to the latest case going viral.

Edited by R. Elahi