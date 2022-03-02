Mike Hosinski: Indiana school teacher slaps student in viral video and is banned from Jimtown High campus after

Mike Hosinski, a teacher at Jimtown High School in Indiana, is no longer working at the educational institution after striking a student in the face. Hosinski was due to retire at the end of this school year, but has now been voted into immediate retirement by the Baugo Community School Board following the incident.

In the CCTV footage, the teacher grabbed a student by his backpack and shoved him against the wall before slapping him. The unidentified student fell to the ground immediately after suffering the blow.

Mike Hosinki resorted to slapping the student after confronting the latter's hoodie.

Peter Agostino, a South Bend attorney, told WNDU that Hosinski could face criminal charges following the physical assault. He said:

“It probably ranges from battery which is in consented touching. Depending from there, how extensive the conduct was, how aggressive it was, could be viewed as some other attempt to inflict bodily injury.”

District releases statement following teacher’s actions

The teacher is no longer employed at the school and cannot set foot on school grounds. He has since been reported to the Indiana Department of Education as well. The district said in a release:

“Any action that threatens to harm any student will be quickly, directly, and severely addressed. All Jimmies must be able to learn in a safe environment.”

Terry Hilyard, a Baugo Community School Business Manager, could not deal with his colleague’s behavior. He said:

“It's tough... I mean it's hard to agree with something like that... especially I guess it's because... maybe I shouldn't be talking... I really think he's just a wonderful person.”

Hosinski has been working in Baugo for 40 years. Him striking student came as a surprise to those who knew him. As Hilyard continued to defend his friend, he said:

“That's a friend of mine and for something like that to happen, there'd had to been something going on that would've caused that person to just snap.”

The parents held the school responsible at a meeting following the incident. Chris Pines, a resident living in the school district, said that the superintendent and the principal will be held accountable for taking action against the faculty member because “they make the whole machine run.”

Another parent stated that Hosinski's actions showcase a "complete failure in administration."

The Elkhart County Sherriff’s Office and the Department of Child Services are investigating the matter.

