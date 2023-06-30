Operation Black Ops cast list and characters explored

Get ready for the digital debut of Operation Black Ops on July 11, 2023. Written, directed, and produced by the talented Jamaal Burden, along with Tristan Price as a fellow producer, the movie promises to deliver an electrifying experience.

What sets Operation Black Ops apart is the casting of two renowned former UFC champions and MMA icons, Cris Cyborg and Tito Ortiz, who bring their formidable skills and star power to the screen, making this movie a must-watch for action enthusiasts.

Operation Black Ops has been acquired by Uncork'd Entertainment, ensuring wide accessibility for viewers.

Operation Black Ops cast includes Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg

1) Tito Ortiz as Noah

Tito Ortiz takes on the lead role of Noah, adding his star power and combat skills to the mix. Ortiz, a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, brings his own experience and acting prowess to the movie.

Ortiz has a diverse acting background, with appearances in films like Cradle 2 the Grave, Zombie Strippers, and Above the Shadows, as well as a role in the crime drama series CSI: NY.

2) Cris Cyborg as Chicago

Cris Cyborg, a force to be reckoned with in the world of mixed martial arts, showcases her talent in Operation Black Ops.

Known for her victories in Strikeforce, UFC, and Invicta FC, Cyborg has also ventured into acting, previously appearing in films like Fight Valley.

3) Rafael Cansino as Georg

Rafael Cansino joins the cast as Georg Doerfflinger, a key character in the thrilling story. His talent and versatility contribute to the intricate dynamics of the film.

Cansino as previously starred in the short film, Masq.

4) Mike Ferguson as Schroder

Mike Ferguson brings his skills to the role of Schroder, an essential member of the team of mercenaries. His portrayal adds complexity and death to the character.

Ferguson has previously starred in movies like The Last Deal and Amityville Uprising.

Operation Black Ops plot details

The heart-pounding plot of Operation Black Ops revolves around a team of specialized mercenaries who embark on a pivotal mission in Texas. Their objective is to dismantle a dangerous Neo-Nazi association that poses a threat of triggering a catastrophic World War III. The official trailer, released on June 19, 2023, has left audiences buzzing with excitement, eager to witness the thrilling story unfold.

With an intense focus on action, Operation Black Ops promises to deliver adrenaline-fueled sequences that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The official synopsis, provided by Rotten Tomatoes, hints at the high stakes:

"A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III."

The movie showcases a team of extraordinary and highly dedicated mercenaries who go to extreme lengths to ensure the safety of the world. Tasked with taking down a dangerous Neo-Nazi agency that has acquired significant nuclear codes, they face the daunting challenge of averting a global catastrophe and preventing the outbreak of World War III.

Fans of action-packed thrillers and MMA enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the digital premiere of this gripping movie on July 11, 2023.

