When will Operation Black Ops release digitally? Trailer, plot, and more

Operation Black Ops is a brand new action-packed thriller movie that is all set to make its digital debut on July 11, 2023. Jamaal Burden has served as both the writer and director of the upcoming movie. Burden has also acted as a producer of the film, along with Tristan Price.

The movie stars two of the most prolific former UFC champions and MMA icons, Cris Cyborg and Tito Ortiz.

Operation Black Ops will chronicle the electrifying story of a team of specialized mercenaries who are assigned a pivotal mission to topple a Neo-Nazi association in Texas, who have plans to invoke a World War III. The official trailer for the action movie was dropped on June 19, 2023.

Ever since the Operation Black Ops trailer was released, the audience has been buzzing with excitement to witness how the enticing story of the movie starring the popular MMA stars will unfold.

Operation Black Ops will feature several action-packed sequences

Uncork'd Entertainment @uncorkdent Cris Cyborg is a force to be reckoned in OPERATION BLACK OPS, coming to DVD and Digital (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and more!) July 11! Cris Cyborg is a force to be reckoned in OPERATION BLACK OPS, coming to DVD and Digital (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and more!) July 11! https://t.co/UWJDIBmoq9

Scheduled to air digitally on July 11, 2023, the movie, Operation Black Ops, has been acquired by Uncork'd Entertainment. Viewers will be able to stream the movie on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu, among others.

The upcoming movie will primarily focus on the thrilling adventures that the skilled mercenaries go through in order to prevent the sinister Neo-Nazi organization from invoking a catastrophic disaster in the world.

A synopsis for the movie, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III."

The official synopsis and trailer for the new action movie provide the audience with hints and glimpses about what to expect from the movie. By the looks of it, the new movie is bound to take viewers on an intensely woven thrilling ride, filled with action-heavy sequences.

In the movie, the audience will see a team of extraordinary and highly dedicated mercenaries going to extreme lengths to ensure the safety of the world.

The mercenary group will be tasked with a deadly mission that aims to tear down a dangerous and giant Neo-Nazi agency.

The agency has acquired significant nuclear codes and now threatens to create massive nuclear havoc in the world, leading to a destructive World War III.

Who are on the cast list for the new movie, Operation Black Ops?

Uncork'd Entertainment @uncorkdent Cris Cyborg is a force to be reckoned with in OPERATION BLACK OPS, coming to DVD and Digital (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and more!) July 11! Cris Cyborg is a force to be reckoned with in OPERATION BLACK OPS, coming to DVD and Digital (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and more!) July 11! https://t.co/OERORySRFL

In the movie, Tito Ortiz will be seen playing one of the lead roles of Noah, while Cris Cyborg will be seen taking up the other lead character Chicago in the film.

Apart from the two fan-favorite former UFC winners, the cast members for the upcoming movie also include:

Rafael Cansino as Georg Doerfflinger

Mike Ferguson as Schroder

Alicia Gakima as Cody

Moses Jackson as Fighter

Some other actors on the cast list include Mike Markoff and Kelsey Johnson, among others.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming action thriller movie, Operation Black Ops, which will arrive digitally on July 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes