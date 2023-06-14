New film starring UFC greats Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg titled Operation Black Ops: Everything you should know about the plot and cast of the movie

Former UFC greats Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg are set to star in a new action film titled Operation Black Ops.

The two MMA legends will team up in this venure, which will be interesting to see as others have made a transition from MMA to acting. They are set to play the role of mercenaries as they target a group of Neo-Nazis in Texas. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin shared a picture of the poster featuring the former UFC light heavyweight champion, along with more information on the plot, writing:

"A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III"

'Cyborg' is currently the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion and the film will mark her third acting role. Following the release of Operation Black Ops, she will appear in Fight Valley 2: Lockdown, which is a sequel to the 2016 film where she made her film debut.

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture reprises his role in Expend4bles

Tito Ortiz and Cris Cyborg aren't the only UFC greats set to appear in films as Hall of Famer and former two-division champion Randy Couture will be returning for Expend4bles.

Couture will be reprising his role as demolition expert Toll Road, which he portrayed in the all three previous installments. 'The Natural' has appeared in a number of films even when he was an active fighter.

The popular franchise began in 2010 and featured an ensemble cast of action heroes from the 1980s and 1990s including Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren. The franchise has generated over $800 million worldwide and it appears as though the fourth film will see Statham take over in the lead role.

