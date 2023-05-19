Tito Ortiz is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing figures in the world of MMA and because of it, he has been subjected to a lot of jokes as well. The same happened recently when an old video of the former UFC light heavyweight champion went viral.

In the video, Tito Ortiz can be seen talking about the importance of taking care of one's body. However, he then went on to make a rather bizarre claim and revealed that he wants to outlive his children.

"I stay in shape, I eat well, you know, I don't think alcohol that much, at all anymore, ever, compared to when I was in my 20's. I take care of myself now, now it's about my kids. I wanna outlive my children, of course, 100%. And I just look at it like just, I take care of myself with everything that I do."

Tito Ortiz: "I want to outlive my children"

The resurfaced clip has caused a stir amongst the fans who have flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions. Take a look at some of them below:

"At this rate in America he just might"

"BBBBBBBBEAST OF A WORK ETHIC AND FATHER"

"I don’t drink alcohol. That much anymore. Compared to when I was in my 20’s... That lie got real slippery real KwiK."

"I don't drink alcohol. That much anymore. Compared to when I was in my 20's... That lie got real slippery real KwiK."

"Investigate this fool for premeditated murder!"

"I've met rocks smarter than Tito"

"He may just do that.... Zombie apocalypse comes and they need brains. Tito is in the clear."

"He may just do that.... Zombie apocalypse comes and they need brains. Tito is in the clear."

"Dude wants to bury his kids"

"Tito has the ability to make anyone even Brendan look like a genius"

"Tito has the ability to make anyone even Brendan look like a genius"

"A true master of his thoughts. Seriously though, who would want this?"

"A true master of his thoughts. Seriously though, who would want this?"

"Rare Brendan W for that smirk and side eye"

"Rare Brendan W for that smirk and side eye"

"CTE"

"Lol they are trying so hard not laugh"

"Real Mensa meeting there"

How many title defenses did Tito Ortiz have?

Tito Ortiz was one of the most successful champions during his time as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Ortiz successfully defended his title on five occasions and was regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters during his time. He won the vacant light heavyweight championship in April 2000 after beating Wanderlei Silva via a unanimous decision. He held the title until September 2003, when he lost to Randy Couture via a unanimous decision.

Tito Ortiz's title reign saw him earn impressive wins over Yuki Kondo, Evan Tanner, Elvis Sinosic, Vladimir Matyushenko, and Ken Shamrock. He then challenged for the light heavyweight championship again in 2006 against Chuck Liddell, however, he was unable to regain the title.

