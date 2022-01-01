"The guy owes me $175,000" - When Dana White slammed Ken Shamrock for suing the UFC 

Dana White has dealt with a considerable number of lawsuits over the past two decades of being in the fight business. One such situation involved the UFC getting into a dispute with Ken Shamrock, which eventually led to a legal battle.

Ken Shamrock was with the UFC for many years before engaging in a legal battle with the promotion. In 2006, the UFC veteran had his last fight in the UFC, a trilogy bout with Tito Ortiz which he lost.

Shamrock was released from his UFC contract in 2007 and ended up suing the UFC for breach of contract stating that the promotion released him with one fight still left on his agreement.

Years after Ken Shamrock lost the legal battle with the promotion, the former UFC fighter publicly criticized Dana White for fighter pay in 2013. White made sure to give a fitting reply to the UFC veteran.

The UFC president slammed Shamrock for not paying $175,000 which he owed the company. During an interview with Fight Hub TV in 2013, White said:

"Let's not forget that Ken Shamrock tried to sue us about his contract. Ken Shamrock owes me $175,000, and I'm coming for it Ken. I'm coming for it you fu***g piece of sh*t. You should have stayed where you were, hidden under the fu****g porch somewhere. The guy owes me $175,000 because him and his scumbag lawyer put together some phony lawsuit that he lost, and he owes me $175,000 in attorney fees."

Watch Dana White blasting Ken Shamrock below:

Will Dana White dive into the realm of boxing anytime soon?

Dana White has been involved in boxing once in the past and has been keen on making his mark in the sport of boxing ever since. However, the UFC president feels like the sport is a mess right now.

During a recent interview with Teddy Atlas, Dana White discussed his aspirations for venturing into boxing yet again and said:

"I'm still kicking the tires and looking around and it's very complicated, you know the sport's such a mess, it's literally a mess and to pull it off you have to actually get in there and clean it up you know. I've been working on this for years and I don't know, we'll see what happens."

Watch Dana White's full interview with Teddy Atlas below:

Dana White's only boxing endeavor, Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr., was a massive success and it will be interesting to see him step into the boxing realm yet again.

Edited by David Andrew