Dana White claims he wants to get involved with boxing but says 'the sport is a mess'

Dana White recently revealed that he wants to get involved with boxing. However, he believes the sport is in a sticky situation right now.

In an interview with Teddy Atlas, White discussed his aspirations for venturing into boxing, but raised concerns over entering that area of combat sports.

"I'm still kicking the tires and looking around and it's very complicated, you know the sport's such a mess, it's literally a mess and to pull it off you have to actually get in there and clean it up you know. I've been working on this for years and I don't know, we'll see what happens."

Dana White has been involved with boxing once before. White was one of the major catalysts to make Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather come to fruition back in 2017.

The fight sold nearly 4.3 million pay-per-view purchases, making it the second largest of all time. It only fell short of Mayweather's 2015 clash with Manny Pacquiao.

Seeing such success in his only boxing endeavor, Dana White is certainly keen to get his hands dirty in the boxing world again. However, it seems like he is waiting for the right opportunity.

There has been some talk about creating crossover events with either Jake or Logan Paul, who have taken the boxing scene by storm in recent months. Given his attitude towards the YouTubers-turned-boxers, White is seemingly not too keen on that.

Dana White issues a challenge to Jake Paul

It is safe to say that Dana White is not a huge fan of Jake Paul. The two have had a distaste for each other for a while now. Taking things even further, the UFC president recently issued Paul a challenge.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



📰 bit.ly/DanaChallenge Dana White has a drug test challenge for Jake Paul 😳 Dana White has a drug test challenge for Jake Paul 😳📰 bit.ly/DanaChallenge https://t.co/wbnVbzateL

Jake Paul has previously accused Dana White of being a "coke head." White fired back during his interview with Teddy Atlas, saying:

"I got a challenge for Jake Paul. So this guy keeps saying that I'm coke head right? He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years, if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two."

Watch Dana White's full interview with Teddy Atlas below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard