When Jake Paul and girlfriend Julia Rose hilariously trolled Dana White on Halloween

Jake Paul’s ascension in the fight game through the social media ranks has given him a whole different form of leverage. The YouTube star has been using his online popularity to fire shots at UFC President Dana White and criticize the lack of pay for UFC fighters.

Paul and White have also butted heads over whether Paul belongs in the boxing ring, leading to a vocalized animosity between the two. 'The Problem Child' took the rivalry up a notch when he, along with his girlfriend Julia Rose, dressed up as "White and his hookers” for Halloween. Taking to Instagram, the outspoken YouTuber shared the photo with the caption:

"Happy Halloween from Dana White and his hookers"

In the picture, Jake Paul can be seen sporting a bald cap while wearing a UFC t-shirt and a green jacket. In his left hand, he is holding a bag which reads, "(UFC) Unlimited Free Cocaine".

The Halloween costumes were in reference to a 2014 blackmail case involving Dana White. The UFC president was nearly extorted for $200,000 by a man named Ernesto Joshua Ramos, who attempted to expose White's relationship with a Brazilian woman before criminal charges were filed against Ramos.

Jake Paul says Dana White is the 'number one obstacle' in his way of Conor McGregor showdown

The social media feud between Jake Paul and Dana White has been ongoing for a few months now, and it appears that the feud isn't ending anytime soon.

During a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, the YouTube star alleged that Dana White is standing in the way of a potential fight between himself and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

“I think Dana White is the obstacle, number one. You know, if Dana would let Conor out of his contract to set up a boxing match, I think that’s what is needed to make it happen. And I think that will -- I think that will happen. If Conor is, you know, just going to continue to lose fights -- he’s 1-4 in the past five years. So if he’s going to continue to lose, there’s not much Dana’s gonna be able to do with him anyway. So, cash him out one more time."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with Graham Bensinger below:

While Jake Paul is currently unable to fight Conor McGregor, he is currently set to fight a former UFC champion. Paul's next scheduled bout is a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, set for December 18th.

