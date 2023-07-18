Oppenheimer vs Barbie box office battle: 3 reasons why Christopher Nolan's film may win

Oppenheimer vs Barbie aka. Barbenheimer is an internet phenomenon that can only be missed if a person is off the social media grid. The supposed "war" began when it was announced that both films will be released on July 21, 2023. While some fans have taken this rivalry to heart, most are appreciative of both competitors.

Oppenheimer's assembled cast involves Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, etc.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, John Cena, and several others.

Both films have massive potential but it looks like the Christopher Nolan film may emerge victorious in the box office battle.

3 reasons why Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer may outperform Barbie at the box office

1) It's written and directed by Christopher Nolan

The success of a movie in breaking box office records can often be attributed to the involvement of Christopher Nolan as both director and writer.

Nolan is undoubtedly one of the finest directors of the 21st century. All his films released so far have earned a total of $5 billion worldwide. He has been nominated for five Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and five BAFTA Awards.

Some of his most popular projects are The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, etc. His films are known for complex storytelling, outstanding camerawork, and brilliant acting.

Barbie's director Greta Gerwig is also a popular filmmaker but her style and vision are way different than Nolan's. Given the latter's shining curriculum vitae, there is a bigger chance that Oppenheimer may take the win.

2) Oppenheimer's technicality reigns supreme

While Barbie was filmed with a normal digital setup, Oppenheimer was shot using a combo of IMAX 65 mm and 65 mm large-format film. A special IMAX black-and-white photographic film was created for the first time in history to shoot some scenes in the epic biographical thriller.

It was also been confirmed that to recreate the detonation of an atomic bomb, Nolan and his crew relied on real explosives instead of CGI.

All of these technical features point towards the film being a once-in-a-lifetime theatre experience.

3) Oppenheimer is the biopic of "Father of the Atomic Bomb"

History buffs are well aware of the name J. Robert Oppenheimer.

He was one of the main names in the infamous Manhattan Project, the very same project that led to the creation of the first-ever nuclear weapons. He was a goldmine of knowledge and is often known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb."

After the bomb was detonated for the first time, he said:

"We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture the Bhagavad Gita. Vishnu is trying to persuade the prince that he should do his duty and to impress him takes on his multiarmed form and says, ‘Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.’ I suppose we all thought that one way or another."

The scientist was ridden with guilt for the rest of his life because he knew his invention would lead to the death of millions. The biopic directed by Christopher Nolan offers fans an opportunity to delve deeper into the life of this historical figure.