Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O'Neal: Cause of death revealed 

Ryan O'Neal of Paper Moon and Love Story fame, passed away on December 8, 2023, at the age of 82. Born in Los Angeles, the American actor was a trained boxer before turning towards acting. His success started with the ABC soap opera, Peyton Place.

He moved on to movies with his Love Story winning him nominations for Best Actor from Academy Awards and Golden Globe – Motion Picture Drama. Ryan, who started his acting career in the 1960s continued to be connected to television till 2017.

Ryan O'Neal’s death was reported by his son Patrick O’Neal on Instagram. While no official cause of death has been issued, the actor was known to fight cancer for more than two decades. He was known to have responded positively to the treatments for the two types of cancer he had. He has given many press statements about his health conditions since being diagnosed in 2001.

What was Ryan O'Neal's cause of death?

As mentioned before, the cause of Ryan’s death has not been specifically mentioned. The actor who was 82 at the time of his death on December 8, 2023, had been treated for two types of cancer and claimed to have had his cancer in remission.

Ryan O'Neal was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 2001, at the age of 60. Since it was an uncommon bone marrow cancer, he needed to go through bone marrow transplants, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. He responded positively to the treatments and his leukemia went into remission.

However, in 2012, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. After going through focal cryotherapy, he declared being cancer-free in a press statement.

“ I’m cancer-free and I plan to stay that way. As long as I’m examined every three months or so, and they keep tabs on my progress, I feel the sky’s the limit.”

In another press statement, the Paper Moon actor spoke about his being back from his illness as a changed man.

“I’m proud of them, I’ve survived them. I thought I was gone. And I suddenly come back. Not the same man I was, but I’m back.”

What happened to Ryan O'Neal?

Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated actor with a long acting career spanning television and Hollywood, breathed his last on Friday as reported by his son Patrick. The Los Angeles sportscaster wrote on his Instagram page:

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us.”

While Patrick called his father a Hollywood legend in his post, Tatum O’Neal, his daughter and co-star in Paper Moon, told People Magazine:

“He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I’ll miss him forever and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms.”

How long was Farrah Fawcett with Ryan O'Neal?

Ryan O'Neal, besides having a flourishing acting career, was also in the news for his turbulent relationship with Farrah Fawcett. Starting in 1979, Ryan and Fawcett were in an on-and-off relationship till 1997, when they separated. While they were never married, they had a son Redmond O’Neal from their affair who was co-parented by both even during their separation.

Farrah Fawcett came back to Ryan O'Neal after learning about his leukemia diagnosis in 2001. They were together till 2009 when Fawcett died of anal cancer at the age of 62. The former couple famously fought passionately and made up soon.

While Ryan was by Fawcett’s side during her last days in the hospital, Fawcett had been open about their relationship often speaking about him to the press.

Ryan, on the other hand, told People after her death:

“I loved her with all my heart. I will miss her so very, very much.”

Ten years later he claimed to the same media house that he had continued to love her every day. The actor called his late partner, “My forever Valentine” in his Instagram post.

Ryan O'Neal is survived by his son Redmond from Farrah, his children Tatum and Griffin from Joanna More and his son Patrick from Leigh Taylor-Young.