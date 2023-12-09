Who was Ryan O'Neal married to? All about his wife and kids as Love Story star dies aged 82  

Ryan O'Neal, the popular actor, passed away at the age of 82, on Friday, December 8, 2023. O'Neal’s son confirmed the sad news on Instagram, writing that his father died “with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us.” He also called him his “hero,” further saying:

“I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born."

While Ryan O'Neal’s family did not confirm the cause of death, it is known that the actor was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012.

The actor married Joanna Moore in 1963, but they parted ways 3 years after tying the knot. Ryan O'Neal then married Leigh Taylor-Young, but the couple also parted ways a few years after their wedding. O’Neal has four kids - two with Joanna Moore, one with Taylor Young, and the fourth with Farrah Fawcett, with whom he was in a relationship for 18 years.

Ryan O'Neal was a grandfather to 5 kids: More about his marriages and family revealed

Ryan O'Neal, born in 1941, in Los Angeles was known for many TV Series and movies like Love Story, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Driver, and What’s Up, Doc? Having won several awards and nominations for his work, O’Neal was popular amongst the masses. He started his career as an actor in 1960, and met his ex-wife, Joanna Moore, around that time.

The duo then tied the knot in 1963 and welcomed two kids. However, the couple called it quits within 3 years of getting married, as they filed for divorce in 1966. As per Vanity Fair, the couple parted ways due to O’Neal’s reported alcohol addiction.

O'Neal then met and married Leigh Taylor-Young. However, this marriage also didn’t last long as the couple filed for divorce in 1973. They too welcomed a son together, who was named Patrick.

Ryan O'Neal was then in a relationship with Farrah Fawcett, as the couple started dating in 1979, and parted ways 18 years later, in 1997. They reunited in 2001, and were together until 2009, until Fawcett tragically passed away.

As per the Los Angeles Times, O'Neal was also romantically linked to Ursula Andress, Bianca Jagger, Jacqueline Bisset, and even Diana Ross. Having four kids with 3 different women, he is also a grandfather to 5 kids.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he confessed how he was “estranged” from his kids for a very long time, adding:

“I'm a hopeless father. I don't know why. I don't think I was supposed to be a father.”

The actor's eldest child, Tatum O’Neal, also spoke about his relationship with his father in Vanity Fair. He said how Ryan O'Neal allegedly physically and mentally abused him, adding:

"My father gave me cocaine when I was 11 and insisted I take it. He was a very abusive, narcissistic psychopath. He gets so mad he can't control anything he's doing.”

In the wake of Ryan O'Neal's death, a flurry of tributes are now pouring in from fans and followers who admired his work.