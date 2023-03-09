Oscar statuette: 5 fun facts to know about it

Everyone will be eager to learn who wins the golden Oscar statuette on Sunday, March 12, 2023. It is certainly time for the big one after the Critics' Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

The 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023) will be an exciting contest because this time, the nominees in each category are noteworthy.

In any award ceremony, apart from professionally-tailored suits, shimmer gowns, and glittering evenings, the trophies attract the maximum number of eyeballs.

Since the Oscar statuette is a make-or-break for any artist, the design and process remain an intriguing topic. Let’s explore the same.

The Oscar statuette: First recipient, built details, and other such exciting facts

1) Who was the recipient of the first statuette?

Emil Jannings received the inaugural Oscar in 1929 for his roles in The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh, for which he was named Best Actor. The Swiss-born German actor, to this date, remains the first and only German to have won in the category.

Jannings, who died in 1950 due to liver cancer, didn’t receive any other Academy Award. At the moment, his statue is on display at the Berlin Museum of Film and Television.

2) Who designed the Oscar statuette?

The Golden Man was all the handiwork of MGM art director Cedric Gibbons, aided by the deft sculpting of Los Angeles-based artist George Stanley, who gave it a 3D touch. UAP Polich Tallix was roped in as the manufacturer.

Right after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was formed in 1927, a dinner discussion was held at the Crystal Ballroom of the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The main pointers were to make it an annual event and have an imposing trophy.

Eventually, Gibbons designed a knight holding a crusader's sword. The structure stood atop the film reel, having five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy: actors, directors, producers, technicians, and writers.

Interestingly, Gibbons himself got 39 Academy Award nominations and took home the Oscar statuette 11 times.

3) The statuette was based on which model?

The historic golden statuette was designed without the aid of a model or foundation, according to the official website. However, according to other reports, it is modeled on Mexican actor and director Emilio Fernandez.

The lore goes that Fernandez had approached Gibbons’ wife once. The star art director then asked Fernandez for a nude pose so that he could sketch the trophy’s base. Fernandez was initially hesitant to proceed but later changed his mind, leading to the creation of one of the most recognized trophies on the globe.

4) Is the Oscar statuette made of gold?

The answer is a disappointing no!

The statuette, standing 13.5 inches tall and weighing 3.85 kg, is just bronze. The sheath, however, is 24K gold. To churn out 50 such figurines, artists labor for 3 months, with a single piece taking 10 days to make.

Since there was a metal shortage during World War II, the winners were bestowed plaster-made trophies for three years. Later, they were given gold-plated metal ones.

5) The statuette is worth only $1

One statuette costs around $400 to make. The rules state that the winners must first propose to sell their Oscar statuette to the Academy for $1 before they can "sell or otherwise dispose of the Oscar statuette."

This rule applies to heirs as well. It is reportedly to “preserve the integrity of the Oscar symbol,” the Academy states.

The Oscars 2023 is slated to be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

