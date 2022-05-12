Our Father ending explained: Did Dr. Cline pay for his sickening actions?

Our Father is a highly anticipated and astoundingly rattling documentary film that made its debut on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. It has already begun to receive many positive responses from critics and viewers for showcasing such a blindsiding real-life story.

The official synopsis of the documentary film, Our Father, says:

"A top fertility doctor had a sickening secret: he was using his own sperm. Decades later, his “children” band together to pursue justice."

As a director, Lucie Jordan has undoubtedly done an outstanding job in bringing all the necessary emotional aspects of the story from the victims' point of view.

The ending of Netflix's brand new documentary film Our Father explained

Years of dreadful actions committed by Dr. Donald Cline unveiled

The documentary film will give the audience a spine-chilling experience as it reveals all the heinous acts committed by Dr. Donald Cline over the years in Indianapolis.

As revealed in the documentary, the infamous fertility specialist Dr. Donald Cline used his sperm to inseminate his patients without their knowledge and consent. In a flabbergasting reveal at the very end of the documentary film, it is shown that he has 94 children till then, and the count continues.

A still from Our Father (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Did Jacoba Ballard and her half-siblings get justice at the end of the documentary film?

Unfortunately, at the time of all these incidents, Dr. Donald Cline’s use of his sperm to inseminate female patients without their knowledge and consent was technically not against the law.

Hence, in the court of law, as shown at the end of the documentary film, he did not receive any such punishment except for a 500-dollar fine.

A still from Our Father (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

But what is even more heartbreaking is how the court sympathizes with Dr. Donald Cline even after what he did to so many women throughout so many years. It shows the massive drawbacks of the legal system.

However, the documentary ends with Jacoba Ballard saying that she will be committed to this mission to bring justice for herself and her many half-siblings till her last breath, giving the documentary a moment of light and hope at the very end.

While the documentary goes on, and Jacoba Ballard and her numerous half-siblings seek justice, Dr. Cline shows no remorse whatsoever; instead, he tries to threaten them to stop the truth from coming out. Dr. Cline's lack of remorse is very shocking, and the only reason he wants to stop the truth from coming out is to protect his marriage; not because he thinks he is wrong.

The promotional poster of Our Father, currently streaming on Netflix (Image Via Netflix/Google)

Our Father can be streamed on Netflix from Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Don't forget to witness the heart-wrenching true story unfold.

