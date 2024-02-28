Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know as Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and more to headline

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 21, 2024, to September 17, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The 2024 edition of the tour will be its ninth edition overall, having been first held in 2016 and annually ever since.

The tour, which will feature performances by music acts such as Wille Nelson, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Bob Dylan, and more, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Outlaw Music Festival on February 27, 2024:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code OUTLAW24 from the official website of the festival or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. A Citibank Cardholder presale is also available and can be accessed with the first six digit of a valid Citibank card number and said valid card.

General tickets will be available from March 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets in the presale are currently priced at an average of $179.50, depending upon the seating choice and venue. Prices may change during general ticket sales. All tickets can be accessed via the aforementioned sites.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2024 dates and venues

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2024 will feature several major artists as part of its performers' list, including country legends Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson as well as Robert Plant and Alison Krauss as a duo.

The full list of dates and venues for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2024 is given below according to the performers list:

Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant and Alisson Krauss, Bob Dylan, Celisse:

June 21, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 22, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

June 23, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 26, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 28 – Syracuse, New York at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

June 29, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 30, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 2, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 6, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 7, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer:

July 29, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

August 3, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 4, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

August 7, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 9, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at ONE Spokane Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings:

August 10, 2024 – George, Washington State at Gorge Amphitheatre

September 6, 2024 – Somerset, Wisconsin at Somerset Amphitheater

September 7, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 8, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

September 12, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

September 14, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 15, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston

September 17, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo

The annual Outlaw Music Festival honors the life and legacy of Willie Nelson, who is credited with being one of the forerunners of Outlaw Country, a subgenre of country music. Outlaw Country emerged in reaction to the stringent regulations enforced by record executives in the 1960s traditional country music scene.