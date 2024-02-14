Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 2, 2024, to September 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in celebration of the duo's song of the same name and will be the latest live tour collaboration between them.
The tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Missoula, Edmonton, Vancouver, Seattle, and Santa Fe, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of Plant on February 14, 2024.
The presale for the tour will be available on February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST and can be accessed by joining the duo's fan club via their official website. There will also be a platinum presale on the same date.
A Live Nation presale starts on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST. The presale code to access said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.
General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the duo or via Ticketmaster.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour 2024: Date and venues
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss's single Can't Let Go was released as part of the duo's second collaborative album, Raise the Roof, on November 19, 2021. The album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.
Since its release, Robert Plant and Alisson Krauss have been out on several tours, with the latest being their Raise the Roof tour in 2022 and 2023, which ended on July 5, 2023, with a show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
Now Robert Plant and Alisson Krauss are back again with another tour in celebration of the single from their album. The full list of dates and venues for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour 2024 is given below:
- June 2, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at Cain’s Ballroom
- June 4, 2024 – Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater
- June 5, 2024 – Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinewood Bowl Theater
- June 7, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- June 8, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Breese Stevens Field
- June 11, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park
- June 12, 2024 – Highland Park, Illinois at Ravinia Festival
- June 14, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio at Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater
- June 15, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 18, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap
- June 19, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap
- August 8, 2024 – Missoula, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater
- August 9, 2024 – Missoula, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater
- August 11, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Edmonton Folk Music Festival
- August 13, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- August 14, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- August 16, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Venue TBD
- August 17, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Venue TBD
- August 19, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon at The Cuthbert Amphitheater
- August 21, 2024 – Murphy’s, California at Ironstone Amphitheatre
- August 22, 2024 – Stanford, California at Frost Amphitheater
- August 24, 2024 – Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles Amphitheatre
- August 25, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava’s Theater
- August 26, 2024 – Flagstaff, Arizona at Pepsi Amphitheater
- August 28, 2024 – Santa Fe, New Mexico at The Santa Fe Opera
- August 29, 2024 – Santa Fe, New Mexico at The Santa Fe Opera
- August 31, 2024 – Colorado Springs, Colorado at Sunset Amphitheater
- September 1, 2024 – Vail, Colorado at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Aside from the 2021 album, Robert Plant and Alisson Krauss have also collaborated on the 2007 album Raising Sand, which was released on October 23, 2007. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.