Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 2, 2024, to September 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in celebration of the duo's song of the same name and will be the latest live tour collaboration between them.

The tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Missoula, Edmonton, Vancouver, Seattle, and Santa Fe, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of Plant on February 14, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST and can be accessed by joining the duo's fan club via their official website. There will also be a platinum presale on the same date.

A Live Nation presale starts on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST. The presale code to access said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.

General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the duo or via Ticketmaster.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour 2024: Date and venues

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss's single Can't Let Go was released as part of the duo's second collaborative album, Raise the Roof, on November 19, 2021. The album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.

Since its release, Robert Plant and Alisson Krauss have been out on several tours, with the latest being their Raise the Roof tour in 2022 and 2023, which ended on July 5, 2023, with a show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Now Robert Plant and Alisson Krauss are back again with another tour in celebration of the single from their album. The full list of dates and venues for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour 2024 is given below:

June 2, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at Cain’s Ballroom

June 4, 2024 – Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater

June 5, 2024 – Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 7, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake Amphitheater

June 8, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Breese Stevens Field

June 11, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park

June 12, 2024 – Highland Park, Illinois at Ravinia Festival

June 14, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio at Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater

June 15, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 18, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap

June 19, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap

August 8, 2024 – Missoula, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 9, 2024 – Missoula, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 11, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Edmonton Folk Music Festival

August 13, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 14, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 16, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Venue TBD

August 17, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Venue TBD

August 19, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon at The Cuthbert Amphitheater

August 21, 2024 – Murphy’s, California at Ironstone Amphitheatre

August 22, 2024 – Stanford, California at Frost Amphitheater

August 24, 2024 – Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

August 25, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava’s Theater

August 26, 2024 – Flagstaff, Arizona at Pepsi Amphitheater

August 28, 2024 – Santa Fe, New Mexico at The Santa Fe Opera

August 29, 2024 – Santa Fe, New Mexico at The Santa Fe Opera

August 31, 2024 – Colorado Springs, Colorado at Sunset Amphitheater

September 1, 2024 – Vail, Colorado at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Aside from the 2021 album, Robert Plant and Alisson Krauss have also collaborated on the 2007 album Raising Sand, which was released on October 23, 2007. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.