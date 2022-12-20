Oxygen's Snapped: What happened to Ramsay Scrivo?

Season 19 episode 8 of Oxygen's Snapped chronicles the chilling 2014 murder of a 32-year-old man named Ramsay Scrivo. The episode airs exclusively on Oxygen, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 7 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The title of episode 8 of Snapped season 19 is Donna Scrivo. The synopsis for the highly hair-raising episode reads:

"The discovery of a dismembered man rocks a close-knit town as shocking accusations spread about the alleged culprit and his doting mother."

The heartbreaking true murder story dates back to January 2014. Ramsay Scrivo's precious life ended when his mother Donna Scrivo killed him in cold blood in their condo, located at St. Clair Shores.

Since episode 8 of Snapped season 19 was announced by Oxygen, viewers of the true-crime show have been eager to learn all about the unbelievably ghastly incident.

Snapped season 19 episode 8: Ramsay Scrivo was strangled to death

A still of Ramsay Scrivo (Image Via Find a Grave)

Reportedly, Ramsay Scrivo from St. Clair Shores was brutally killed by his 60-year-old mother Donna Scrivo. Ramsay was 32 years of age at the time of the horrible incident. He suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, which made him a grave danger to others and to himself when he was off his medication.

Ramsay resided at a condo in St. Clair Shores with his widowed mother Donna Scrivo, who was a registered nurse at the time. Ramsay's mental and emotional health deteriorated even further after his father passed away, which also led to him attempting suicide.

Ramsay’s mother, Donna Scrivo, went on to take legal guardianship over her 32-year-old son due to his deteriorating health, which eventually led to a heart-wrenching outcome.

Donna Scrivo was convicted and sentenced to life in prison

A still of Donna Scrivo (Image Via WXYZ-TV Detroit)

On January 27, 2014, Ramsay Scrivo reportedly disappeared, as reported by his mother Donna to authorities. Later on, in a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that Ramsay Scrivo was inhumanly strangled to his unfortunate demise by none other than his mom.

On January 27, after killing her son, Donna reportedly dismembered his dead body and dispersed the body parts in different locations in five different garbage bags.

Donna allegedly had a bad temper and always wanted to control her son. She also had quite a "difficult relationship" with Ramsay. As stated by Donna’s late husband’s sister Alison Furtaw, giving Donna legal guardianship over her son Ramsay was a terrible idea.

As per The Cinemaholic, Alison reportedly said, while testifying in court:

"They loved each other but they had a difficult relationship, sometimes there would be lots of arguing, and she had trouble coping with my brother’s death."

Donna was later arrested and convicted for her unthinkable crime. She was given a life sentence behind bars for the murder of her son on June 23, 2015, without the possibility of parole.

Don't forget to catch episode 8 of Snapped season 19 titled, Donna Scrivo, which airs on Oxygen, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

