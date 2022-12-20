Oxygen's Snapped: Where is Donna Scrivo today?

Snapped on Oxygen, the highly riveting true-crime show, re-explores and investigates the bone-chilling 2014 murder case of Ramsay Scrivo, a man from St. Clair County, in the eighth episode of Snapped's season 19. The episode makes its arrival on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 7 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

The highly arresting Snapped episode is titled Donna Scrivo. The official synopsis for season 19's episode 8 reads:

"The discovery of a dismembered man rocks a close-knit town as shocking accusations spread about the alleged culprit and his doting mother."

Dating back to January 2014, the murder of Ramsay Scrivo shocked the entire community of St. Clair County. Ramsay's life was cut short after his own mother, Donna Scrivo, reportedly murdered him.

All about Donna Scrivo as the 8th episode of Snapped season 19 arrives on Oxygen

Who is Donna Scrivo, and what did she do?

A still of Donna Scrivo (Image Via Detroit Free Press)

Donna Scrivo, 68, is a convicted murderer who was arrested for the first-degree murder of her son Ramsay Scrivo, who was 32 years of age. She was also charged with disinterment, body mutilation, and body removal without the permission of a medical examiner.

The heart-wrenching and astonishing true story involving Donna Scrivo goes back to January 2014. Born on February 4, 1954, Donna Scrivo, who belonged to St. Clair County, was 60 years old when she allegedly committed the horrifying crime. She used to be a registered nurse professionally.

A still of Ramsay Scrivo (Image Via disability-memorial)

She resided in a condo at St. Clair Shores with her 32-year-old son Ramsay, who was diagnosed with a type of paranoid schizophrenia. Reportedly, on January 27, 2014, Donna brutally strangled her son to death after dosing him with lethal amounts of Xanax and two other anti-depressant drugs.

After that, she allegedly used an electric saw to dismember Ramsay's dead body and disperse the body parts in different garbage bags. After an intense investigation, authorities gathered a significant amount of solid evidence against Donna, and later on, she was arrested and convicted for her monstrous actions.

What happened to Donna, and where is she now?

A still of Donna Scrivo (Image Via WXYZ-TV Detroit)

After getting arrested, Donna Scrivo threatened authorities to harm herself. After that, she was shifted to the Macomb County Jail's mental health unit. During her trial in court, she reportedly pleaded not guilty.

According to Donna, an unknown masked man broke into their St. Clair Shores condo and cold-bloodedly murdered her son Ramsay, inhumanly dismembered his dead body with an electric saw, and held her hostage. She further exclaimed that she was forced to follow the man's direction.

However, the jury found Donna guilty of the first-degree murder of her son. On June 23, 2015, Donna received a life imprisonment sentence from the jury without the possibility of parole. Donna is currently serving her life sentence at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Michigan.

