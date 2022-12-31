Kelly Cochran is an alleged serial killer who confessed to murdering her lover Christopher Regan and her husband Jason Cochran. In 2016, Jason was first injected with a deadly dose of heroin and then smothered to death. Regan, on the other hand, was murdered in October 2014, because of a pact between Kelly and Jason. They shot him and then dismembered him.

Cochran was already serving a life sentence for Regan's murder when she pleaded guilty to her husband's murder in April 2018, and was given a 65-year sentence in prison. She is reportedly serving time at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Charter Township, Michigan.

Oxygen's Snapped is slated to further delve into the crimes of Kelly Cochran in an upcoming episode this Friday, December 30, at 7 pm ET. The synopsis for the episode titled after the alleged serial killer reads:

"The disappearance of a Michigan man triggers a tragic chain of events that ends in another man's death nearly 400 miles away."

Alleged serial killer Kelly Cochran was found guilty of killing her lover before she pleaded guilty to her husband's murder

A Michigan jury found Kelly Cochran guilty of murdering and dismembering Air Force veteran Christopher Regan, who disappeared in October 2014. She was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole in May 2017, after prosecutors alleged that she lured Regan to the house where her husband shot him. They then dismembered him and dumped the dismembered body parts in the woods.

Cochran was sentenced to 65 years in prison in April 2018 for the 2016 murder of her husband, Jason Cochran. The 35-year-old admitted to authorities that after giving her 37-year-old husband an overdose of heroin, she strangled him with her bare hands to make his death quick. She claimed she committed the murder in an act of revenge.

Prosecutors in Michigan asserted that the Cochrans, who married in 2002 and were high school sweethearts, made a pact on their wedding night that if one of them was unfaithful, they would kill the lover. In January 2015, the couple moved to Michigan after the 2014 murder. Kelly testified that she was having affairs with other men, including Regan, and that their marriage was about to collapse.

Sources state that Kelly Cochran's brother, Colton Caboyan, informed detectives about his doubts that his sister was a serial killer. Moreover, neighbors alleged that they were afraid she might have fed them human remains, probably Regan's, at a BBQ. Then, on February 20, 2016, Kelly killed her husband and was soon declared a fugitive. She was arrested in April in Kentucky.

Kelly Cochran eventually confessed it all, detailing everything and leading authorities to where Christopher's dismembered remains were dumped. She claimed that Regan was the "only good thing I had in my life" and blamed Jason for his murder, stating that she hated him and "it was revenge. I evened the score."

Where is Kelly Cochran now?

Despite the fact that her own family members believe she may be a serial killer with at least nine other victims, no further legal action has ever been taken against her. Kelly admitted to her husband's murder in the spring of 2018, after she was convicted on five charges in connection with the murder of Christopher Regan in early 2017.

Kelly Cochran was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder along with 65 years for the 2016 homicide. She reportedly remains at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Charter Township, Michigan.

