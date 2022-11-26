Oxygen's Snapped: Who is Minnie Salinas and what did she do?

A 2021 episode of Oxygen's Snapped covered the murder of Velia Guevara and her association with Minnie Salinas, who was eventually sentenced for the crime along with Velia's husband, James Guevara. The episode was titled Minnie Salinas and aired on January 24, 2021. The synopsis for the episode read:

"Police race for answers after a school teacher is found murdered in her San Antonio, Texas, apartment; while lies and betrayals come to light, the case goes cold, but one detective refuses to give up."

Minnie Salinas was allegedly having an affair with Jim and, after giving him an ultimatum, decided to take the wife out of the equation. As of yet, there remains a question as to who was the mastermind behind the murder.

The kindergarten teacher's murder became a mystery that took years to solve, eventually resulting in Jim Guevara and Minnie Salinas' conviction. The latter was sent to prison for 50 years in prison with a fine of $10,000. Read on for more details about the crime and the criminal.

Minnie Salinas' alleged affair with Jim Guevara prompted her to kill his wife, Velia

Minnie Salinas' case is that of a classic "other woman." She met Jim Guevara while working with him for a local newspaper company. Around the time of her employment, her marriage allegedly went downhill and she started looking for other avenues to explore.

According to sources, Minnie Salinas started dressing provocatively at this time and started flirting with her coworkers, including Jim, who was a married to Velia at that time. The two allegedly began an affair, which slowly took a complicated turn with Velia's murder. The latter was found dead in her apartment with three bullet shots to her abdomen.

Eyewitness reports and a suspicious set of phone calls eventually linked the police to a mysterious woman. With information from Jim's friend, authorities pinpointed Minnie Salinas as a potential perpetrator after finding out about her and Jim's affair. She initially seemed to have a tight alibi. However, with more persistence, authorities figured out that she was lying.

As witnessed by the building's assistant manager, Minnie allegedly visited the apartment on the day of the murder. The same day, something happened to Velia's car that forced her to come down. Prosecutors alleged that she went in when Velia came to check on her vehicle and waited for her to return. With Jim's assistance, this was an easy job.

However, with all evidence being circumstantial, the case against Minnie was eventually dropped. During a legal battle in 1995, it came to the surface that Minnie and Jim had allegedly married that year. In 1999, a new D.A. was appointed, and both Minnie and Jim were finally charged.

Despite the defense's argument that the case had too little evidence, Jim was convicted and sent to prison. However, Minnie's trial, which took place later, was less conclusive and resulted in a mistrial. She was put on trial again in May 2001, but this time, the result was different. Minnie was found guilty of the murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison with a $10,000 fine.

Minnie Salinas currently remains in prison.

