5 chilling details about Reet Jurvetson's murder

The 1969 unsolved murder case of Jane Doe 59, who was identified as Reet Jurvetson 46 years later, remains a mystery to all, even today. Jurvetson was found brutally stabbed to death on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, in November 1969. She was initially referred to as Jane Doe 59, and it would take authorities decades to finally put a name to the face, but they still lack the evidence to solve it.

Detectives have investigated a long list of suspects, including the notorious Charles Manson, and as per a 2016 report, they are currently following up on two leads, but with very little progress. Jurvetson's family, including her sister, who assisted in revealing her identity, has long awaited justice, and investigators are working tirelessly to deliver it.

Over the decades, many shocking revelations have surfaced surrounding Reet Jurvetson's unsolved case, and this article will further elaborate on a few points ahead of ID's People Magazine Investigates' episode titled Who Killed Jane Doe 59? which airs on November 25 at 6:00 pm ET.

From Jane Doe 59 to a possible connection to Charles Manson, here are five key facts about Reet Jurvetson's unsolved murder case

1) Reet Jurvetson was referred to as Jane Doe 59 when her body was first discovered

On November 16, 1969, a birdwatcher found Reet Jurvetson's dead body near Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. Since the victim had no identity on herself back then, she was referred to as Jane Doe 59. She was fully clothed, and authorities did not see any signs of s*xual assault. The body was found stuck between branches, which stopped it from rolling into the deep canyon.

2) An autopsy revealed that Jane Doe 59 was stabbed multiple times

Tina Kilberg @tinakilberg 2) Reet Jurvetson - November 1969

- Body found at Mulholland Drive

According to Vincent Bugliosi, the two bodies were found within feet of each other in terms of space, although they were nearly a year apart in time.

- Same location as Habe, 11 months apart

- Body found 14/11/69

An autopsy conducted on the victim, aka jane Doe 59, revealed that she had 157 pen knife stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, and that she had been dead for around 48 hours when the body was discovered. She also had multiple knife wounds to her neck, and her hands had severe defensive wounds. Jane Doe 59 was only identified as Reet Jurvetson after 46 years in 2015.

3) The victim's sister helped identify Jane Doe 59 over four decades later

Detectives involved in Reet Jurvetson's case determined that Jane Doe 59, was an Estonian-Canadian woman but had been unable to identify her for more than 40 years. They eventually struck gold when Anne Jurvetson helped them by lending her DNA sample to accurately identify the victim as Reet.

Anne Jurvetson, was informed in 2015 about a picture of Jane Doe 59 online that resembled Reet Jurvetson, who left Canada for Los Angeles in 1969 when she was 19 years old. Anne provided her DNA, which was a perfect match and led to the victim's ultimate identification.

4) Reet sent letter to her family which led authorities to her last known whereabouts

Reet Jurvetson, a citizen of Montreal, Canada, moved to Los Angeles in 1969 when she was only 19 years old. She kept her family updated on her travels through letters, but the last letter they received was a postcard in which she described her life in Los Angeles from the Paramount Hotel (which was destroyed in the late 1980s) on October 31, 1969, two weeks before her death.

5) Jurvetson's murder possibly connected to the Manson family murders and other recent leads

Reet reportedly traveled to Los Angeles to meet up with a friend called John/Jean. The two previously met in a cafe in Canada. Sources state that she traveled to Los Angeles with the mysterious individual in question and even lived with them in 1969. John/Jean is one of the primary persons of interest in Jurvetson's case, however, detectives have had a hard time locating him.

Jurvetson's murder, which occurred not long after the Tate-LaBianca murders in Los Angeles, has drawn attention to rumors that the Manson Family was involved. The Manson family's Spahn Ranch caretaker, Ruby Pearl, was questioned by investigators inquiring into the death of Jane Doe 59.

According to Ruby Pearl, the victim resembled a woman named Sherry who frequented the ranch. Detectives questioned Manson about the crime but were unable to establish a connection between him and Jurvetson.

People Magazine Investigates airs on ID at 6 pm ET on Friday.

