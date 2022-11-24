ID's Evil Lives Here: What happened to Joshua Hudnall?

ID's Evil Lives Here is all set to re-air a 2019 episode titled Let Her Rot, chronicling the narrative of Iraq War veteran Joshua Hudnall, his manipulative mother, and his family, on November 24, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"When Joshua Hudnall goes off to war, he feels more at home than he ever did around his mother; while Joshua thinks he's escaped his mother's torment, she sets her sights on someone else and destroys their family from within."

The heartbreaking tale of Hudnall goes into great detail about the horrible death of his father, William Hudnall, in 2011. The murder was carried out by Joshua's younger sister, Guenevere, and their "master manipulator" mother, Stephanie.

Unfortunately, not long after he told Evil Lives Here his horrific tale, the 27-year-old was found dead due to liver failure in August 2018 inside his truck. His mother, Stephanie, and sister Guenevere are both serving jail sentences for their crimes.

All about Joshua Hudnall's early life and why he called his mother a "master manipulator"

Born on February 14, 1991, to William and Stephanie Hudnall, Joshua Hudnall grew up alongside two younger sisters, Guenevere and Ruby Grace, in Keystone Heights, Florida. Joshua later enlisted in the US army and was stationed in Iraq when his father was reportedly found dead in June 2011 at his Hawthorne home.

It was 19-year-old Guenevere, one of Joshua's sisters, who murdered their father by hacking him to death using a pickaxe. Sources stated that she admitted to striking William over the head with the murder weapon until he stopped making sounds. It was revealed that the teenager was persuaded by their mother, Stephanie, to kill their father for his social security money.

According to Joshua, his time in Iraq was the simplest of his life. He claimed that living in the war-torn region was easier than what he had to deal with at home during his early years. Joshua described his mother as a "master manipulator" who exercised extreme control over all family members. He used the army as a means of escaping his mother's tyranny.

Hudnall reportedly said,

"Iraq was the easiest time of my life... You got bombs going off everywhere. There's always someone trying to kill you, and even with all that craziness, [it was] still a thousand times better than what I grew up with."

How did Joshua Hudnall die?

Joshua Hudnall revealed that before William's death, on one occasion, his mother tried to poison the man and once set the bed ablaze while he was asleep. He also alleged that Stephanie tried to stab him, which prompted him to join the army.

Although he managed to tell Evil Lives Here the story about his family's past, Joshua died at 27, a while before the episode aired. Living in Alachua County, Florida, he was found dead in his truck on August 14, 2018. It was reported that he died of liver failure.

Evil Lives Here on ID airs on Thursday, November 24, with Joshua Hudnall's tragic story at 9 pm ET.

