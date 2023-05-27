Paige Ruddy GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $14,000 for 19-year-old bride who died in house fire 

19-year-old Paige Ruddy passed away in a tragic house fire on the day she was to tie the knot. The Wisconsin-native was set to walk down the isle to marry her future husband, Logan Mitchell-Carter however, she was caught in a fire. Following the incident, she passed away in the hospital the next day. A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for the Ruddy family to cover medical expenses.

A small ceremony that included close family and friends was planned at the Sauk County Courthouse to celebrate the nuptials of Paige Ruddy and Logan Mitchell-Carter.

The couple had exchanged vows in a private ceremony on Monday night ahead of the wedding that was planned for the next day. The Ruddy family “went to sleep excited” for the upcoming day, where the couple would be wedded. However, they were woken up to be informed that there was a fire.

The residence at which the family stayed at was owned by Mitchell-Carter’s grandparents.

Paige Ruddy was rushed to the hospital after being entrapped by the fire. Unfortunately, she passed away from smoke inhalation and died from a brain haemorrhage while admitted. It was revealed that she was “surrounded by her family and friends who took up a large waiting room in the hospital” when she passed away.

Paige Ruddy’s aunt who identified herself as Holly revealed in an interview that the family of the deceased did not believe that there were working smoke detectors in the residence.

The Sauk County authorities have revealed that a preliminary investigation into the fire and the youngster’s death is underway.

GoFundMe raises finances to cover funeral costs following Paige Ruddy’s passing

Brea Behn created a GoFundMe following the passing of the bride. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had amassed $14,476. The campaign creators aimed to raise $10,000. The top donation of $500 was made by Cancun Bay.

The fundraiser was created to financially support the Ruddy family so that they could cover “medical expenses, funeral costs, and day-to-day living as they grieve and process” the loss of the youngster.

Speaking about Ruddy’s character, the fundraiser read:

“There are enough good qualities about Paige to fill up a room. Since she was a toddler Paige was full of life, ready to help anyone with anything, and an absolute joy to be around. She was kind, fun, and according to her family, had lots of spunk. Paige always worked hard at everything she did. All the normal things a kid does, but also extra things to help her grandparents, parents, siblings, and friends.”

Paige Ruddy was planning to enrol in Madison Area Technical College’s vet tech program this fall.

Speaking about her personality, her Reedsburg Area High School classmate Lily Markgraf said in an interview that Ruddy was always there for whoever needed her. Markgraf also said that she had a "big caring heart."

Ruddy’s aunt Holly said that she was a “precious human” whose presence was immensely valuable.

