Painkiller ending explained: What happened to Richard Sackler?

The finale of Netflix's Painkiller, titled What's in a Name? and directed by Peter Berg and written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, released on August 10, 2023. All six episodes of the series were released on the same day.

Episode 6 of Painkiller saw the downfall of Purdue Pharma. Shannon realized what she was doing was nothing different than being a drug dealer. She confessed to Edie and even provided evidence to redeem herself. Richard Sackler was also beaten up by his uncle for destroying the family's name.

The synopsis of What's in a Name? reads:

"The origins of the opioid crises in the United States, as seen through the eyes of perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers."

Painkiller ending explained: What happened to Purdue Pharma?

The final episode of Painkiller began with an elderly real-life couple narrating a disclaimer. They even spoke about how their 28-year-old son Riley had overdosed on Oxycodone, the dangerous drug manufactured by Purdue Pharma. The couple were overcome by emotion as they spoke about the passing of their son.

The show then continued where the previous episode ended. Shannon confessed to Edie and handed over all the evidence to her. She had finally realized that by selling Oxycodone she was not helping anybody. She, in fact, had blood on her hands for spreading the drug epidemic.

Britt had guided Shannon on what and how to say. The ultimate goal to was increase profits for Purdue Pharma. Shannon then finally spoke about her meeting with Udell. She revealed how the company avoided leaving a paper trail of the conversation.

Richard Sackler was well aware that his company would have to pay billions if lawsuits were filed against them. While his family was worried about their collapsing legacy, Richard only wanted to win and earn more and more.

To defend Purdue Pharma, Richard hired former first female U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mary Jo White, former general counsel for the FBI, Howard Shapiro, and Rudolph William Louis Giuliani.

But no matter how hard they tried, Edie and John Brownlee were unshaken. The duo was about to bring the company down because the executives lied to Congress. Finally, Purdue Pharma was found guilty.

Edie and Brownlee were victorious and the company agreed to promote its products with honesty and ethics. Meanwhile, Glen, a long-time addict, ended up losing his life.

He had gone to rehab and tried everything to recover but kept relapsing. Even though it was not shown directly, the shot of his family without him proved that he had indeed died after a failed battle with opioid addiction.

Eddie bonded with her estranged brother and in the year 2019, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy due to several lawsuits. The family didn't just have to pay for the damages, but they even lost control over the company.

Richard was seen telling his uncle, Arthur Sackler, how they could still cut losses and survive but Arthur was having none of it. He responded to his nephew by beating him up and punching him in the face for tarnishing the Sackler family's name.

Painkiller synopsis

According to Netflix, the official synopsis of Painkiller reads:

"Painkiller, a fictionalized telling of real events, explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin."

Painkiller was created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster and released on August 10, 2023. It stars Uzo Aduba as Edie, Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler, Sam Anderson as Raymond Sackler, and several others.

Painkiller is streaming on Netflix worldwide.