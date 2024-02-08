Palace x Crocs Spring drop 2024: Everything we know so far

Palace x Crocs Spring Drop 2024' is set to be the highlight of the Spring season. London's Palace Skateboards, after a brief pause, is hitting the ground running. With its Spring 2024 lineup, they've already made waves with their first delivery. Now, they're stirring excitement with their second.

This round includes essentials and a fresh collaboration with Crocs. Revealed in a detailed lookbook, the collection is rich in prints. The Crocs Classic Clog, however, takes a simpler route in black and white.

The Palace x Crocs Spring Drop 2024 will be available from February 9, as stated by Hypebeast. Fans can purchase items in-store or online at Palace's official website. Prices and more details are available on the website. This drop is not just about style. It's also about making a statement with practical yet fashionable footwear.

Palace x Crocs Spring Drop 2024 will have the classic clogs in black and white colorways

The Palace x Crocs Spring Drop 2024 features the Classic Clog in two colors, 'White' and 'Black'. Palace and Crocs are working together again to create more shoes. This time, their designs are very simple and clean, reminding people of the style of JJJJound, a brand known for keeping things minimal.

When Palace first collaborated with Crocs to release their Classic Clog in 2021, Crocs were worn mainly by people who weren't too concerned about fashion. But that perception has rapidly shifted. Be it on social media platforms like TikTok or a music festival, Crocs turned out to be a popular name in the last few years. Combine this with a collaboration with one of the largest streetwear brands in the world, and it's clear that Crocs is set to become even more fashionable.

At first glance, these shoes look like the usual Crocs Classic Clogs. But if you look closely, you'll see unique details. For example, the hinge part of the shoe has the Palace's famous Tri-Ferg logo, and the rubber strap at the back has the Palace name in big letters.

Such details make the shoes unique, especially for those who like to wear their Crocs in Sport Mode. Tinted Palace-branded jibbitz adds a touch of color. These clogs combine style with comfort, making them perfect for any occasion. Whether dressing up or down, these clogs will complement any outfit. The simple design makes them a must-have for fans of both brands.

Palace is known for making clothes inspired by skate culture, and they have worked with other brands before. Crocs, on the other hand, is known for its famous clogs. Together, they've previously crafted camouflaged and marbled designs. This season, they're opting for a more understated approach.

The Palace x Crocs Spring Drop 2024 is eagerly awaited. It brings together two beloved brands in a stylish, practical footwear option. With its simple color scheme and unique jibbitz, this collaboration will surely be a hit. Fans of both Palace and Crocs will want to take advantage of this drop.

