Pandora x The Little Mermaid collection: Launch date, where to get, price, and more details explored

Pandora will soon launch a Little Mermaid special collection in May in celebration of the Little Mermaid 2023 movie premiere. Rob Marshall will helm the forthcoming Disney movie, a musical fantasy picture composed and penned by David Magee. It's a remake of Disney's 1989 animated picture of the same name, which was based on Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairy tale of the same name. On May 26th, 2023, the film will finally hit theaters.

On May 25th, 2023, Pandora will release the Little Mermaid collection. The collection features seven pieces of jewelry. The main inspiration behind this collection is the story of Ariel, a feisty young mermaid who longs to live among humans and win the heart of human prince Eric.

The collection will exclusively launch on the official Pandora website. The price range for the collection would be approximately $87 to $96.

Pandora x The Little Mermaid collection is called "Journey Beyond the Sea"

According to National Jeweler, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora’s creative directors and senior vice presidents, said:

"Our inspiration was drawn from the diverse characters and unlikely friendships that empower Ariel’s story. Fearless spirit and sense of freedom. We hope these designs are a reminder for our fans to approach life with curiosity."

The Little Mermaid collection jewelry designs include seashell stud earrings made from 14-karat gold-plated that cost $96 and have an imitation pearl put in the middle, as well as a 14-karat gold-plated hanging shell pendant that costs $87 and is inscribed with the note "My voice is a treasure."

Pandora said:

"The collection captures the essence of friendship and adventure, with designs that bring to life new perspectives of the reimagined classic, championing female empowerment and independence. The new The Little Mermaid collection furthers this collaboration and highlights Pandora’s efforts to empower people to express themselves through personalisation, allowing them to reflect who they are."

Stud earrings and shell charm from Pandora x The Little Mermaid collection (Image via National Jeweler)

This is not the first time Pandora has collaborated with Disney. The luxury jewelry brand has also collaborated with Disney in the past.

Past Pandora x Disney collection offers an extensive selection of charms, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail and high-quality materials.

Each piece is designed to capture the essence of Disney's enchanting world, showcasing beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Elsa, and many more.

The collection embraces Disney's magical storytelling and iconic symbols. Charms are available in various designs, representing characters, castles, tiaras, carriages, and other iconic Disney elements.

These charms can be added to Pandora's signature charm bracelets, allowing fans to create personalized and meaningful pieces that reflect their favorite Disney moments or characters.

In addition to the character-inspired charms, the collection also includes jewelry pieces featuring Disney's official logo and the iconic Mickey silhouette. These pieces offer a more subtle way to showcase one's love for Disney while maintaining a timeless and elegant aesthetic.

Pandora x Disney is a magical collaboration that allows Disney enthusiasts to express their love for Disney in a stylish and elegant way. It combines Pandora's craftsmanship and quality with Disney's enchanting world, creating jewelry pieces that capture the nostalgia and joy associated with Disney's timeless characters and stories.

