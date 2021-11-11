'Passing' takeaway: Different anxieties of two protagonists caught up in the tangle of each others' lives

The black and white period drama, Passing was released on Netflix earlier today. The movie explores the reunion and rekindled friendship between two Black women in New York City and the subsequent events that disrupt their lives.

The official synopsis of this Rebecca Hall directorial debut reads,

"In 1920s New York City a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who is passing as white."

There is much food for thought in this movie, especially because of the sensitive themes of family, insecurity, and race that the movie tackles. Passing explores the different kinds of anxieties of the two female leads - insecurities about their families and identities and the consequences of their actions.

Clare and her identity in 'Passing'

Clare is a light-skinned Black woman who was "passing" as a white woman. She lives all of her adult life as a lie, putting on a charade and fooling people around her. Clare gave up her true identity for the conveniences of a white life, bringing home a set of anxieties.

She lives in fear of discovery every day and tells Irene that she is not safe. Clare even spent nine months of her pregnancy fearing that her child might turn out to be Black. Thankfully, the child was born fair-skinned. Clare had further reason for anxiety because her husband was racist and openly declared that he hated Black people.

Irene's family and life is turned upside down

The Geeks Core @TheGeeksCore

It follows a black woman who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. UPDATE: #Passing starting Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga is available to stream on Netflix.It follows a black woman who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. UPDATE: #Passing starting Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga is available to stream on Netflix.It follows a black woman who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. https://t.co/4TheLoAEAI

While Clare had her reasons to worry about because she was living a lie, Irene had a different set of anxieties which were aggravated with the entry of Clare into her life. Irene often got into marital disputes because her husband wanted them to move to somewhere safer where Black people were not villainized.

When Clare came into her life, she charmed everyone with her beauty and confidence, including Irene's husband. Insecurities crept into Irene's mind as she witnessed the two of them growing closer while she remained a passive viewer. She was constantly in fear of Clare's true identity being discovered but couldn't do anything to stop her from playing with fire.

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson have done well portraying the complexities of the two characters so thoroughly. First-time director Rebecca Hall does a fantastic job with the direction by reimagining spaces and using color and texture to give the feel of 1920s New York City.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch Passing streaming on Netflix starting today.

Edited by R. Elahi