'Passing' review: A stirring tale of friendship and racial prejudice

Passing, Rebecca Hall’s adaption of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novella by the same name, was released on Netflix earlier today. Passing tells a heart-wrenching tale of a rekindled friendship between two women and the consequences of it.

The black and white drama follows a reunion of two mixed-race childhood friends, Irene and Clare, in middle-class adulthood, and how they become increasingly involved in one another's lives and insecurities. While Irene identifies as African-American and is married to a black doctor, Clare "passes" as white and has married a prejudiced, wealthy white man who declares that he "hates" Negros. Passing is set in 1920s New York and explores racialism and racial prejudice through the lens of friendship.

A synopsis of Passing: Spoilers ahead

Clare, played by Ruth Negga, has been passing as a white woman for some time now. She was taken in by a white family in her childhood. Ever since then, she would pass as white. She had even managed to marry a white man who was prejudiced against Negros.

The Geeks Core @TheGeeksCore

It follows a black woman who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. UPDATE: #Passing starting Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga is available to stream on Netflix.It follows a black woman who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. UPDATE: #Passing starting Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga is available to stream on Netflix.It follows a black woman who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. https://t.co/4TheLoAEAI

On a hot, sweltering day, she chanced upon her childhood friend Irene, "Rene", who was unable to recognize her passing as a white woman. The two women share stories of their lives up in Clare's room until Clare's husband John returns. Irene is offended by John's attitude and decides to leave politely. She didn't get back to Clare again despite Clare's repeated attempts to keep in touch. One day Clare decides to visit Irene at her house and rekindle their friendship because she misses her previous life, despite Irene's (played by Tessa Thompson) reluctance.

Slowly Clare makes herself a constant part of Irene's life, so much so that Irene's husband begins to drift away from her in the company of Clare. Even her two boys always ask after Clare. Clare wins over Irene's family and friends with the charm and beauty of a Southern belle. Insecurity creeps into Irene's mind, and she begins distancing herself. Irene is afraid for Clare, and she asks her what she would do if she is ever found. The nonchalant way Clare responds, "I'll come live with you here," shocks the viewer into realization - Clare really misses her true self and feels at home with Irene and her family and friends.

Passing ends on a heartbreaking note with John barging into one of Irene's parties where Clare was. The scene ends with a confrontation, and a death - suicide or accidental is left on the viewer to discretion. As John confronts Clare, she topples over from an open window of a sixth-floor apartment, falling to her death.

What does it mean to give up something for another?

Clare gave up her real life and put on a charade of a white woman. She managed to find a man who would believe her charade and start a family with her. On the other hand, Irene was quite content with her Black husband and her true identity as an African-American woman.

Clare pretended to be happy living her charade, but soon it was revealed how unhappy she was and how much she longed to have her old life back. She gave up her true identity as well as any assurances of safety for the conveniences of white life. Passing makes one wonder how much is it worth, giving something real up for a fleeting moment's happiness.

More than Clare's passing, the film focuses on Irene. Irene is overcome with contradictory feelings when Clare enters her life and decides to stay. She feels a mix of irritation, pity, envy, and inescapable curiosity that Thompson has managed to illuminate with breathtaking precision.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ruth Negga also does an admirable job. It is not easy to play a colored woman who is passing as white, with all her mannerisms and idiosyncrasies. Rebecca Hall has done a commendable job with the direction. The black and white frames with a dreamy and elusive touch portray 1920s New York City to perfection. Catch Passing streaming on Netflix from today.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar