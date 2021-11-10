'Passing' takeaway: What does it mean to sacrifice one's true identity?

Rebecca Hall's Passing was released on Netflix today, and it delivers better than expected. Starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, the movie explores the lives of two mixed-race women in New York City who are reunited after twelve years.

The film is set in 1920 in New York City, where racism was rampant, and many colored people would attempt to pass off as white to avoid being a victim of harassment, or even worse. Clare was one such woman.

What does it mean to "pass"?

Irene and Clare were childhood friends. While Irene stuck to her true identity and went by as an African-American woman married to a black doctor, Clare had decided to pass off as a white woman. She was so successful in fooling everyone that she managed to marry a rich and racist white man. Even her childhood friend Irene could not recognize her when they chanced upon one another in a white establishment.

Clare was living a life that was a lie. Though she pretended to be happy, she eventually let her guard down in front of Irene, admitting that she wanted to be around "her" people again. This is why she latched onto Irene despite Irene's repeated attempts not to keep in touch with her as she was visibly nervous and distressed with the entire situation.

'Passing': Is it worth it to give up one's identity?

Passing has beautifully explored the sacrifices and resentments of "passing". Many light-skinned colored individuals living among white people would attempt to go by as white. It was a heavy risk to take, and one lived in constant fear of getting caught. As Clare would say, "I am not safe". But it was a small price to pay, for some, for the conveniences that came with it. However, losing one's true identity was not a small price.

Clare's resentments knew no bounds. She was her happiest when her husband went away, and she got to spend all her time with Irene and her family. Clare missed her old life and her people terribly, so she tried to insert herself into Irene's life, turning it upside down.

Passing is a moving film about friendship, family, insecurities, and, most importantly, race. Don't miss the movie streaming on Netflix from today.

