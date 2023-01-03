“Passive aggressive behavior is worse”: Below Deck fans criticise Alissa for her behaviour towards Camille 

Below Deck season 10 returned for a brand new episode on Monday night, January 2, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Bravo. This week, there was a lot of drama aboard the yacht. Most of it revolves around Camille and her lack of interest in working.
Although fans were upset with Camille and wanted her gone, they also slammed Alissa for her behavior towards the Below Deck star. Many claimed that Alissa was not the boss of Camille, and that the tears she shed to Captain Sandy while complaining about Camille were fake.
In episode 6 of Below Deck titled There's No Crying in Yachting, Part 2, Captain Sandy lost her patience with Camille and gave her one last warning to prove herself. If she failed, she would be asked to pack up and leave right away.
Camille as per usual burst into a fit of tears after her conversation with Captain Sandy. Apart from that, Captain Sandy also made Camille apologize to Alissa after she broke down and complained about the latter to the Below Deck captain.
The official synopsis for the episode reads,
"Captain Sandy plays referee in Alissa and Camille's mounting tension; Camille complains to Captain Sandy about being pulled in too many directions; Fraser confronts Camille about going over his head; Ross's flirtatious behaviour leaves Katie upset."
Although fans were glad that Captain Sandy gave Camille a last warning, fans also claimed that the captain should see Alissa's behavior behind her back. Many also claimed that Alissa was doing things behind everyone's back and needs to be fired as well.
"Alissa should be fired": Below Deck fans claim Captain Sandy should terminate the stewardess for her behaviour
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Alissa is the cause for Camille having a breakdown and that her behavior was passive aggressive and she deserved to be fired. Many also added that Alissa had a rude tone while ordering Camille around and that it was uncalled for. Fans also hoped that Captain Sandy would see Alissa's behavior towards Camille and fire her.
Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Below Deck season 10, episode 6
After Alissa broke down in tears in front of Captain Sandy claiming that Camille was showing her attitude when asked to do her work, the Below Deck captain asked Camille to apologise to Alissa, which she does genuinely. But things don't get settled down there.
Alissa accepted her apology and claimed that she was now hoping that Camille would change her behavior. But Alissa's passive aggressive behaviour towards Camille didn't help. Camille started sobbing and claimed that she was going to lose her "sh*t."
Towards the end of the episode, Captain Sandy, gives Camille one last warning to work and prove herself during the next charter. If she failed to do so, she would be sent packing away from the yacht.
Frazer is also made aware of Captain Sandy's final warning towards Camille and claimed that it was a good idea.
Below Deck airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.