“Passive aggressive behavior is worse”: Below Deck fans criticise Alissa for her behaviour towards Camille 

Below Deck season 10 returned for a brand new episode on Monday night, January 2, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Bravo. This week, there was a lot of drama aboard the yacht. Most of it revolves around Camille and her lack of interest in working.

Although fans were upset with Camille and wanted her gone, they also slammed Alissa for her behavior towards the Below Deck star. Many claimed that Alissa was not the boss of Camille, and that the tears she shed to Captain Sandy while complaining about Camille were fake.

In episode 6 of Below Deck titled There's No Crying in Yachting, Part 2, Captain Sandy lost her patience with Camille and gave her one last warning to prove herself. If she failed, she would be asked to pack up and leave right away.

Camille as per usual burst into a fit of tears after her conversation with Captain Sandy. Apart from that, Captain Sandy also made Camille apologize to Alissa after she broke down and complained about the latter to the Below Deck captain.

The official synopsis for the episode reads,

"Captain Sandy plays referee in Alissa and Camille's mounting tension; Camille complains to Captain Sandy about being pulled in too many directions; Fraser confronts Camille about going over his head; Ross's flirtatious behaviour leaves Katie upset."

Although fans were glad that Captain Sandy gave Camille a last warning, fans also claimed that the captain should see Alissa's behavior behind her back. Many also claimed that Alissa was doing things behind everyone's back and needs to be fired as well.

Jimmy Esposito @JimmyEspo Alissa is a sadist. She is the cause for Camille having her breakdown . Entering the cabin to enjoy watching Camille in tears. Passive aggressive behavior is worse than a physical assault sometimes. Alissa should be fired. #BelowDeck Alissa is a sadist. She is the cause for Camille having her breakdown . Entering the cabin to enjoy watching Camille in tears. Passive aggressive behavior is worse than a physical assault sometimes. Alissa should be fired. #BelowDeck

"Alissa should be fired": Below Deck fans claim Captain Sandy should terminate the stewardess for her behaviour

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Alissa is the cause for Camille having a breakdown and that her behavior was passive aggressive and she deserved to be fired. Many also added that Alissa had a rude tone while ordering Camille around and that it was uncalled for. Fans also hoped that Captain Sandy would see Alissa's behavior towards Camille and fire her.

bre💘 @xdelicatedaisyx I’m not a huge fan of Camille but Alissa’s tone when ordering Camille around is just as rude as Camille’s behavior in my opinion #BelowDeck I’m not a huge fan of Camille but Alissa’s tone when ordering Camille around is just as rude as Camille’s behavior in my opinion #BelowDeck https://t.co/ZiK83gmMQ9

BelowDecky @BelowDecky Hayley is such a pro at minding her business. It is such a pleasure to watch her avoiding eye contact when walking past Sandy talking to crying Alissa. #BelowDeck Hayley is such a pro at minding her business. It is such a pleasure to watch her avoiding eye contact when walking past Sandy talking to crying Alissa. #BelowDeck

Cesar @xone_free @CaptSandyYawn I hope you are seeing the way Alissa is treating Camille and now understand Camille’s behavior. She may not be ideal for super yacht but the belittling and bulking she is taking from Alissa is unacceptable. #BelowDeck @CaptSandyYawn I hope you are seeing the way Alissa is treating Camille and now understand Camille’s behavior. She may not be ideal for super yacht but the belittling and bulking she is taking from Alissa is unacceptable. #BelowDeck

PrttiBrwnEyez @lilbuttercupAZ #BelowDeck

Can any1 tell me WHY Alissa acts as if she’s Above every1 else? She’s NOT a guest on the Yacht, she’s THE HELP! Clearly she belongs Below DECK, not ON Deck. Maybe if she hits her head again she’ll snap back into reality about who she is; Granted she sucks @ her job! Can any1 tell me WHY Alissa acts as if she’s Above every1 else? She’s NOT a guest on the Yacht, she’s THE HELP! Clearly she belongs Below DECK, not ON Deck. Maybe if she hits her head again she’ll snap back into reality about who she is; Granted she sucks @ her job! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #BelowDeckCan any1 tell me WHY Alissa acts as if she’s Above every1 else? She’s NOT a guest on the Yacht, she’s THE HELP! Clearly she belongs Below DECK, not ON Deck. Maybe if she hits her head again she’ll snap back into reality about who she is; Granted she sucks @ her job! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8tKPcwQc4I

Lisa @gsgrl217 Camille is beyond obnoxious but so is Alissa’s slow condescending Valley girl speaking tone #BelowDeck Camille is beyond obnoxious but so is Alissa’s slow condescending Valley girl speaking tone #BelowDeck

Cesar @xone_free So Camille pulls Alissa aside to apologize. What does Alissa do? Exactly the opposite of what a superior should do and further kicks Camille while she tries to start fresh. Alissa is the worst stew I’ve seen and just a vile person. #BelowDeck So Camille pulls Alissa aside to apologize. What does Alissa do? Exactly the opposite of what a superior should do and further kicks Camille while she tries to start fresh. Alissa is the worst stew I’ve seen and just a vile person. #BelowDeck

FredUp @FredUp05418174

#belowdeck Just a suggestion, Alissa - when an emotionally broken person you've been f****ing with begs you to leave, LEAVE. But passive aggressive Alissa knows that staying will aggravate Camille's breakdown. Not cool, Alissa. Just a suggestion, Alissa - when an emotionally broken person you've been f****ing with begs you to leave, LEAVE. But passive aggressive Alissa knows that staying will aggravate Camille's breakdown. Not cool, Alissa. #belowdeck

BelowDecky @BelowDecky Alissa is definitely pushing Camille, and it is not needed. Camille will destroy herself without any help, I'm sure. #BelowDeck Alissa is definitely pushing Camille, and it is not needed. Camille will destroy herself without any help, I'm sure. #BelowDeck

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Below Deck season 10, episode 6

After Alissa broke down in tears in front of Captain Sandy claiming that Camille was showing her attitude when asked to do her work, the Below Deck captain asked Camille to apologise to Alissa, which she does genuinely. But things don't get settled down there.

Alissa accepted her apology and claimed that she was now hoping that Camille would change her behavior. But Alissa's passive aggressive behaviour towards Camille didn't help. Camille started sobbing and claimed that she was going to lose her "sh*t."

Towards the end of the episode, Captain Sandy, gives Camille one last warning to work and prove herself during the next charter. If she failed to do so, she would be sent packing away from the yacht.

Frazer is also made aware of Captain Sandy's final warning towards Camille and claimed that it was a good idea.

Below Deck airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

