Patek Philippe's 5711 Nautilus: All about Leonardo DiCaprio's limited-edition watch 

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted wearing the exclusive Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 model watch. The premium timepiece records the actors' names on the list of elite watch collectors.

In order to mark 170th anniversary of their partnership, the two labels came together and produced only 170 pieces of the finest model.

Earlier this month, Leonardo was sighted sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena enjoying a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. Although the actor wore an understated and relaxed get-up which included a casual t-shirt paired with cargo shorts, the Tiffany-Blue Dial 5711 model drew everyone’s eyes.

All about Patek Philippe's 5711 Nautilus Tiffany-blue dial timepiece

The model was the label’s first limited-edition timepiece, which was designed in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Initially, the classic piece was sold for a startling aggregate of $6.5 million USD.

The piece possesses a signature robin’s egg blue dial trademarked by Tiffany & Co. Designed by Gerald Genta, the dial is detailed with familiar embossed horizontal stripes.

In order to keep it minimal and easy to read, all the batons of hour and minute are drawn in white gold but outlined with black. The two shades of the batons make it glow both during the day and after dark.

The case is fitted with a technically advanced stop-seconds mechanism which allows for one-second precision when setting. Embedded with a gold oscillating rotor, the watch is protected with a sapphire crystal case.

The prices for the Patek Philippe’s timepiece skyrocketed lately, especially after the label’s announcement regarding the discontinuation of the 5711 Nautilus model in 2021. The termination of the model's further produce made Patek Philippe's Tiffany-Blue dial much more exclusive.

Leonardo DiCaprio officially joined JAY-Z in the list of fortunate few who had a chance to purchase the limited-edition timepiece.

Also Read Article Continues below

Last year, the label wrapped up its 5711 Nautilus model with a green-faced edition, which was sold for $376,000 USD at auction. It remains unknown how many more celebrities own the 5711 Nautilus timepiece.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul