Matthew Stafford's wife recalls bizarre dare which saw Leonardo DiCaprio lick Matt Ryan’s wife’s ear 

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, shared an interesting story that featured actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

She says the story begins in the Bahamas with Matthew, Ryan and his wife Sarah:

“We are in the Bahamas, at this place called Baker’s Bay, the Ryans and us, and again, they’re good friends of ours, we love them to death. We go to the owner of this place’s house, cause he’s having a dinner, he’s hiring this new chef. We sit down and there’s four seats next to us that are completely empty. And we’re like, ‘Okay, we got sat at the loser’s table, it’s just us four, whatever.”

As the night progressed, DiCaprio had dinner, along with model Nina Agdal and two other people. Stafford says the Oscar-winning actor and his group offered to play volleyball with them the next day.

After the volleyball matchup the next day, everyone except Matthew and Matt, played some drinking games:

“As the game goes along, the challenges get, I would say, a little dirtier,” Kelly explained. “So we’re getting to this point—and we are all hammered—Leo gets the phone and it says, ‘Leo, lick Sarah’s ear four times or drink six sips.’ My eyes just get huge. Why can’t my name be Sarah?”

To the surprise of Kelly, the actor indeed lick Sara Ryan’s ear:

“He gets up quickly, and slowly walks over to Sarah and I’m looking at Sarah like, ‘Holy s–t. Holy s–t. He squats slowly…and just goes after Sarah’s ear and I’m like, ‘God I wish I was videoing this so we had video evidence.”

The Relationship Between the Ryans and Staffords

Matt and Matthew hanging out before a game

The relationship came to be thanks to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Ryan and Stafford were not initial picks for the game. When quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady removed themselves.

Both players earned Pro Bowl selections and became teammates and friends soon after.

Matt and Sarah Ryan were guests at Matthew and Kelly's wedding a few months after the Pro Bowl. They travel together and became reoccurring companions in Georgia. Without question, the bond between these two couples reaches far beyond the football field.

