"People hate Floyd Mayweather": Logan Paul explains why he's a bigger fan-favorite heading into his bout with the boxing legend

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul believes he has the overwhelming support of fans heading into his blockbuster bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to take on the 50-0 undefeated boxing legend in a mouth-watering exhibition clash that is being touted as a clash of generations.

While Mayweather's skills require no introduction, many believe that Paul's height and weight might hand him a favorable advantage that might result in one of the most shocking outcomes in combat sports history.

this Sunday is my moment pic.twitter.com/0LIO4sfXh4 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 4, 2021

In a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul spoke about a plethora of topics, including his strategy against Mayweather. He also explained why some fans "hate" the all-time great.

"I have so much support": Logan Paul claims that more people are betting on him to win against Floyd Mayweather than they did on Conor McGregor

At one juncture during his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul expressed his grievances with the official rules of his upcoming bout, which he felt were grossly in favor of Floyd Mayweather.

"If this went eight rounds and there were judges and I pretty clearly beat Floyd , do you think the judges would give me the fight? F**k no. He is so deep in boxing , to protect the sanctity of the sport, they'll give it to Floyd."

Official rules for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight:



—No winner or judges

—KOs allowed

—Eight three-minute rounds

—12 oz. gloves, no headgear

—190-pound weight limit for Paul pic.twitter.com/lKvR1Xa39I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021

He then explained why a large majority of people, especially in Puerto Rico, "hate Floyd Mayweather":

"People hate Floyd , everyone in Puerto Rico violently condemning him 'you better kill that mother f****r'. It's because he beat everyone's favorite fighter and everyone wants to see him lose. I have so much support . More people are betting on me to win than they did on Conor McGregor. "

Logan Paul also reiterated that he could effectively knock out Floyd Mayweather while expressing faith in himself and his rigorous training regimen.

"We're prepared for anything. We're sparring much harder than that. I need every edge I can get . He keeps it hush hush cause he wants to act like he doesn't care, but he does cause he knows how much is on the line. Somebody's getting knocked out. "

The time for verbal sparring is now officially over as all eyes are now on the 6th of June when two behemoths will enter the squared circle for a shot at the ultimate bragging rights.

