"That's dangerous for him": Logan Paul explains why he's capable of pulling off the "greatest upset in combat sports history" over Floyd Mayweather Jr

With just ten days to go before he takes on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr in the biggest fight of his life, YouTuber turned professional boxer Logan Paul recently shared his thoughts on what's at stake for both of them.

In a candid conversation with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim, the 26-year old addressed a wide spectrum of topics.

From revealing what motivated him to take up the fight against Floyd Mayweather to weighing in on his chances of victory against the 50-0 undefeated legend, Logan Paul's recent interview provided an intriguing glimpse into his mindset leading up to the bout.

Logan Paul explains why his fight against Floyd Mayweather can prove to be dangerous for the latter

Appearing on ESPN's "First Take," Logan Paul revealed that the opportunity to square off against Floyd Mayweather was simply "too exciting" to turn down.

With regards to his chances of victory against the undefeated all-time great, Logan was characteristically optimistic, as he stressed upon his height and weight difference being a key asset in getting the better of his opponent:

"The biggest thing here and it's obvious is my height, my weight, my reach and my age. There are weight classes in boxing for a reason and I'm going to be weighing in three weight classes heavier and probably coming into the fight four weight classes heavier. That's dangerous for him. "

He also claimed that if he succeeded in defeating Floyd, his victory would be regarded as "the greatest victory in the history of combat sports".

"Imagine hypothetically that I know what I'm doing . Imagine I'm a very good boxer, I'm beating pros in sparring time in and time again and Floyd comes in he may realize he's a little in over his head because he's sparring a guy who's longer than him, stronger than him , powerful, has nothing to lose . What happens if I win? The world's axis stands still . Time stops. it's the greatest upset in the history of combat sports . What happens if I lose? Nothing. Life goes on. "

Logan Paul also revealed his and his brother Jake's intentions to be labeled the "biggest prize-fighters on the planet."

He also reiterated his central ideology, which revolves around the constant need to provide the global audience with a stellar form of entertainment over the next 5-6 years.

Floyd Mayweather believes he alone decides how long his fight with Logan Paul will last. pic.twitter.com/g7DYxvESPf — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 24, 2021

Call it misplaced optimism or sheer audacity, all eyes will certainly be on Logan Paul once he steps into the squared circle at The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, come June 6th.