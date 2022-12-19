People Magazine Investigates: What happened to Rick and Suzanna Wamsley?

People Magazine Investigates is all set to dive into the case of Rick and Suzanna Wamsley's brutal murder with its popular episode from 2021, titled Red Christmas. The Investigation Discovery show covered the tale of conspiracy and betrayal in great detail, shedding light on the deep-rooted conspiracy that claimed the lives of two affluent individuals who seemed to be having a perfect life.

The crime dates back to December 11, 2003, and involves Rick and Suzanna Wamsley's biological son, Andrew Wamsley. Along with Andrew, his girlfriend Chelsea Richardson, her roommate Susana Toledano, and IHOP manager Hilario Cardenas conspired to kill the couple in hopes of inheriting their large estate and splitting it among themselves. Rick and Suzanna Wamsley were found shot and stabbed to death at their luxurious Mansfield, Texas, home.

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID



In 2003, the couple was found shot and stabbed to death in their own home. For more on this heartbreaking story, stream the “Red Christmas” episode of Inside The Brutal Murders Of Rick And Suzanna Wamsley id.network/3g97C0k In 2003, the couple was found shot and stabbed to death in their own home. For more on this heartbreaking story, stream the “Red Christmas” episode of #PeopleMagazineInvestigates on @discoveryplus Inside The Brutal Murders Of Rick And Suzanna Wamsley id.network/3g97C0k In 2003, the couple was found shot and stabbed to death in their own home. For more on this heartbreaking story, stream the “Red Christmas” episode of #PeopleMagazineInvestigates on @discoveryplus. https://t.co/cD7WM7WLRY

Read on for more details about the murder of the Wamsleys ahead of the rerun of the episode of People Magazine Investigates on December 19, 2022.

Who were Rick and Suzanna Wamsley, and how did they die?

Rick and Suzanna Wamsley were an upper-class Mansfield Texas couple who seemed to have a perfect life from the outside. Rick worked in the oil industry and as a Public Accountant while Suzanna traded antiques when she wasn't running the family. Due to their profession and success in their respective careers, the family accumulated quite a bit of wealth.

Andrew Wamsley was the couple's second child. They had a beautiful relationship with their son when he was younger, but things changed rapidly as he grew up. According to reports, Andrew Wamsley had a strained relationship with his parents because they disapproved of his girlfriend, Chelsea Richardson. He also dropped out of Tarrant County College in 2003, leading to strict action from his parents.

Alex Branch @albranch1 Chelsea Richardson's death sentence now a life sentence for 2003 murders of Rick and Suzanna Wamsley in Mansfield. bit.ly/y1fLoC Chelsea Richardson's death sentence now a life sentence for 2003 murders of Rick and Suzanna Wamsley in Mansfield. bit.ly/y1fLoC

Rick and Suzanna Wamsley allegedly cut their son off because of this, and he proceeded to live in the Richardson household. This was when the plot to kill the couple and take their $1.65 million estate started to take shape.

Andrew Wamsley and Chelsea Richardson soon plotted with Chelsea's best friend, Susana, to pull off the murder and split the spoils. According to police records, the trio also planned to kill Andrew's sister, Sarah. A fourth person, Hilario Cardenas, an IHOP restaurant manager in Arlington, Texas, also got involved in the scheme and allegedly gave them the materials required to pull off the murder.

As Andrew's greed and temper issues were not a secret to anyone, suspicion soon fell on him, especially after Sarah filed a motion to block the inheritance from being passed on to her brother. She also allegedly claimed that she was afraid for her life and alleged that Andrew could be behind the murder of her parents.

Crime News @crimenews Bonnie: Murder In The Family: Rick and Suzanna Wamsley were killed by their son, Andrew, his girlfriend, Chel... bit.ly/1adehQm Bonnie: Murder In The Family: Rick and Suzanna Wamsley were killed by their son, Andrew, his girlfriend, Chel... bit.ly/1adehQm

Eventually, the police reached Susana Toledano through some physical evidence, and she confessed to the crime, taking a deal to testify against all the others in the process. All of them had separate sentences, with Susana and Andrew being sent away for life and Sarah receiving the death penalty. Sarah's sentence was later overturned, and she was sentenced to life as well. Hilario Cardenas was also sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Find out more about the case with People Magazine Investigates: Red Christmas on December 19, 2022, at 7.00 PM EST.

Poll : 0 votes