People Magazine Investigates: What did hitman Sean Pica do after killing Cheryl Pierson's father?

Cheryl Pierson hired Sean Pica for $400 as a hitman to carry out the murder-for-hire plot that led to the ultimate killing of her abusive father, James Pierson, in 1986. Although initially Cheryl doubted Pica would be able to carry out the murder plan, she woke up one February morning in 1986, and found her father's dead body covered in bullet holes in the driveway of their Long Island home.

However, given all the challenges involved in trying to get away with murder, the 16-year-old young woman discovered herself at the centre of a thorough investigation. Three people were ultimately taken into custody: Sean Pica, the hired hitman, Cheryl, and her then-boyfriend Rob Cuccio.

Over three decades later, ID's People Magazine Investigates is scheduled to revisit a murder plot planned by a victim of constant s*xual abuse at the hands of an abusive father. The upcoming episode titled The Cheerleader and The Hitman will be broadcast at 8:00 pm ET this Thursday, as a re-run of the show's 2019 episode.

The synopsis states:

"When a widower and father of three is found murdered outside his Long Island home, police have reason to look into shady business dealings as a possible motive; then, a tip leads to three unlikely suspects, exposing dark family secrets."

A failed negotiation between Cheryl Pierson and hired hitman, Sean Pica

Cheryl Pierson reportedly testified stating that she and Rob Cuccio drove to a Genovese pizza place in town as per the hired hitman, Sean Pica's request. They were expected to meet with him there.

Pica, who had received $400 from Pierson and Cuccio the day after the murder, claimed that the money was insufficient. Among other things, the hitman demanded more money and a motorcycle. Cheryl denied this, claiming that she was unable to meet his demands.

A few days had passed since the murder when authorities reportedly got a call from an unidentified student informing them that Cheryl had been scouting for a hitman to get her father killed. She made a confession after being taken to Yaphank police headquarters, and soon, both Rob and Sean were arrested for the murder of James Pierson.

A murder trial followed, which majorly revolved around Cheryl's dark past and the abuse she endured at the hands of her father. Acquintances, friends, and neighbours came forward stating instances when they felt something wrong was going on in that household to help the 16-year-old's case. It was revealed that although the cheerleader hadn't confided in anybody, many people knew of her pain.

What happened to the three accused in the 1986 murder of James Pierson?

After confessing to murdering James, 18-year-old Sean Pica received a 24-year prison sentence. However, he was released from prison in 2002. Cheryl's then-boyfriend, Rob Cuccio, was given probation after he confessed to having offered his assistance in the crime. Cheryl Pierson, on the other hand, was sentenced to six months in prison.

She was granted early parole three and a half months later on good conduct from Riverhead's Suffolk County Jail in New York. On the same night of her release, Rob proposed to her and they have been happily married ever since. They have two daughters, namely Casey and Samantha, and have even managed to release an auto-biography titled Incest, Murder and a Miracle: The True Story Behind the Cheryl Pierson Murder-for-Hire Headlines.

Those who wish to know more about Cheryl Pierson's inspiring story are urged to tune into People Magazine Investigates' upcoming episode this Thursday, July 21, 2022.

