Karlie Gusé disappeared from her Bishop, California, home in the early morning hours of October 13, 2018. The 16-year-old had attended a party the night before, and when her step-mother Melissa picked her up from the venue, she "looked pale as a ghost." The teen had smoked marijuana that night, which her father Zachary believed had been laced with other substances. She remains missing till date.

In the search for Karlie, authorities received multiple unsuccessful tips, some alleging that she was last seen walking towards the highway. The missing girl's own mother, Lindsay Fairley, believes she likely died of a drug overdose. The Gusés, however, believe she is still alive and have continued to look for her.

Crime & Wine @Crime_and_Wine Melissa and Zac Gusé passed lie detectors, their electronics were analyzed, and have been cleared by the FBI. Now, the Gusé are releasing an 8 minute recording from the night Karlie was under the influence. pic.twitter.com/EQYLOmjh3X

An all-new People Magazine Investigates episodes on ID is slated to chronicle Karlie Gusé's mysterious disappearance this Monday, August 7, 2023. The episode, titled The Strange Disappearance of Karlie Guse, will air on the channel at 9:00 pm ET. Take a look at the official synopsis of the show:

"The true stories behind crimes that transcended headlines and became part of popular culture are uncovered with first-hand interviews that reveal shocking twists, new evidence and unexpected resolutions."

People Magazine reported that Karlie's step-mother Melissa recorded an audio the night before she disappeared to show her the consequences of drug consumption. The upcoming episode will reportedly feature this never-before-heard audio.

Was Karlie Gusé on drugs when she disappeared from her home on October 13, 2018?

Sixteen-year-old Karlie Gusé resided with her father Zachary, stepmother Melissa, and two younger siblings in a small town in Chalfant Valley, near Bishop, California.

People Magazine reported that on the night of October 12, 2018, Karlie told at home that she was going to a football game at her high school, but allegedly missed the game to attend a party with her boyfriend.

At that party, the teen smoked marijuana, something she had previous had adverse reactions to. However, it soon became apparent that something wasn't right, and she called her stepmother, Melissa, to pick her up from the venue.

Karlie Gusé's boyfriend at the time, Donald Arrowood III, revealed a year later that "she hadn't smoked in a while" and that "it could’ve triggered something," as per SFGATE

The outlet reported that Melissa, who arrived to pick her up sometime around 9:00 pm, claimed Karlie was running down the street, away from the party and "looked pale as a ghost."

After reaching home, Melissa stayed with the 16-year-old in her room and comforted her because she had troubles falling asleep and was reportedly acting paranoid and behaving erratically.

Karlie's father Zachary stated that the teen looked high on drugs and believed that the marijuana was possibly laced with other substances. He and Melissa allegedly recorded an audio of the girl out of concern that night. They intended to show it her her later.

However, sometime during the early morning hours the following morning, Melissa claimed that she dozed off and only woke up to find her stepdaughter missing from the room and the house. She canvassed the neighborhood with Zachary that morning and finally called law enforcement by 9:00 am after their failed attempt to find Karlie.

Who was the last person to have seen Karlie Gusé after she disappeared from her house?

Authorities conducted a search of the entire area along the Highway 6 near White Mountain Estates Road using dogs and helicopters, but Karlie Gusé was never found.

SFGATE further revealed that Zachary reportedly told the FBI during an interview that he suspects she either "crossed that desert so far that nobody found her, she was abducted" or "got in the wrong car with the wrong person."

The outlet also mentioned that a witness named Richard Eddy came forward alleging that he saw Karlie, with long hair and grey pants, walking past his Mono County home in the early morning hours of October 13. Richard claimed the teen was alone and was waving a paper in the air when she walked by.

Authorities believe that was the last time Karlie was ever seen. She remains missing to date. Her mother Lindsay Fairley believes the teen likely died of a drug overdose, People Magazine reported.

Moreover, Zachary and Melissa Gusé were accused of hiding key evidence. The couple took a polygraph test and have since been cleared.

People Magazine Investiages will further delve into the disappearance of Karlie Gusé this Monday.