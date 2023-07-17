Decades have passed since the notorious I-70 killer went on a 29-day-long shooting spree. In the spring of 1992, the killer murdered at least six people across three midwest states along the I-70 corridor. The identity of the person behind these brutal murders remains a mystery to this day.

The victims included Robin Fuldauer and Michael McCown of Indiana, Patricia Mager and Patricia Smith of Kansas, and Nancy Kitzmiller and Sarah Blessing of Missouri. Strangely, five of his victims were female, and one, who police believe was mistaken for a woman, was male. Reports mention that a woman named Vicki Webb is likely the only possible survivor of the I-70 killer.

All the victims, white store clerks who worked for small businesses along the interstate highway, were murdered under similar circumstances. They were all shot execution-style in the back of the head with the same gun - an Erma Werke Model ET22 pistol.

ID's People Magazine Investigates recently premiered Season 7, and the second episode, titled I-70 Killer, will further delve into the unsolved case this Monday, July 17, at 9 pm ET.

Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming episode:

"In 1992, store clerks across the Midwest are being shot dead in the middle of the day, and it's not long before police connect the dots and realize it's the work of one killer; the race is on as he threatens to strike anywhere at any time."

As per a People Magazine report, the I-70 killer targeted the first victim in the Spring of 1992. On April 8, 26-year-old Robin Fuldauer of Indianapolis, Indiana, was fatally shot in the afternoon hours by an intruder who walked into the Payless ShoeSource store where she was working alone.

The killer struck again on April 11, three days after Fuldauer's shooting. This time two women, 23-year-old Patricia Smith and the store's owner, Patricia Magers, 32, were shot to death at the La Bride d'Elegance bridal shop in Wichita, Kansas, where they had been working sometime after 6 pm.

Smith and Magers were assisting a customer at the store when the killer, wielding a gun, entered the store and demanded the other customer go to the shop's back room before shooting both the women.

A fourth killing occurred weeks later on April 27, when a 40-year-old man named Michael McCown was shot from behind while working in Sylvia's Ceramic Supply in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Then, on May 3, Nancy Kitzmiller, 24, who was working alone at a Boot Village shoe store in St. Charles, Missouri, was found shot to death. Four days later, 37-year-old Sarah Blessing, also working in Raytown's Store of Many Colors holistic shop, was gunned down.

Law enforcement across multiple states and the victims' families have been at a complete loss for decades. Multiple attempts to locate the notorious I-70 killer have been in vain, as the individual responsible for the murders remains at large to this day.

According to Fox News, Vicki Webb is possibly the sole survivor of the I-70 killer. She was the owner of Alternatives Gift Shop in Houston, Texas. Webb was shot on the morning on January 15, 1994, and recently revealed in an interview that she had to "play dead" to survive the shooting incident.

Each victim was in their mid-20s to mid-30s with long brown hair and worked for small businesses along the I-70 Highway. Police released a facial composite of the suspect and have tracked down hundreds of unsuccessful leads, re-examining the case for decades. The I-70 killer's case remains unsolved to date.

People Magazine Investigates will further delve into the murder this Monday at 9 pm ET on ID.