People Magazine Presents: What happened to Allyzibeth Lamont?

On October 28, 2019, 22-year-old Deli worker Allyzibeth Lamont was murdered by her boss. Her body was discovered a few days later, on Halloween.

Lamont was a familiar face at the Local 9 Deli in Upstate New York, and was known for her cheerful demeanor. Which is why regular customers at the shop were surprised when news of her disappearance went public three days before her corpse was found.

Lamont's case will be the subject of the latest episode of People Magazine Investigates, scheduled to air on Monday, August 8. The episode, which will be titled Gone in the Night, will explore how the murder was eventually tracked back to Lamont's boss, who was the prime suspect in the case.

Who was Allyzibeth Lamont and where was she last seen?

Kumi @KumiTuckerWNYT Have you seen her? 22yo Allyzibeth LaMont of Gloversville has been missing since Monday evening. Have you seen her? 22yo Allyzibeth LaMont of Gloversville has been missing since Monday evening. https://t.co/LrH5VgrB6W

Allyzibeth Lamont was a well-loved server at the Local 9 Deli. Always wearing a warm smile, she was known for helping Deli customers with their orders and was adored by all the regulars at the eatery.

Allyzibeth was last seen around 5 pm on October 28, 2019, near her workplace in Townsend Avenue in Johnstown. Following her disappearance, law enforcement authorities searched the small town thoroughly for Lamont but found no trace of her.

A few days later, on Halloween, Allyzibeth's decomposing body was found in a shallow grave around 35 miles away from town, off a highway exit in Malta. She died from multiple blunt force trauma wounds to the head.

Who killed Lamont and why?

Kumi @KumiTuckerWNYT Her family says she had plans that night to meet up with her roommate and her boyfriend, but never showed and never came home. Her family says she had plans that night to meet up with her roommate and her boyfriend, but never showed and never came home. https://t.co/BGbFh6prB6

The prime suspects in Lamont's murder case were store manager James Duffy and store owner Georgios Kakavelos. It was eventually revealed that Duffy had killed her by hitting her on the head with a blunt object. However, it was Kakavelos who had planned the whole murder.

Lamont was targeted for causing problems at the labor board because Kakavelos owed her money. However, since he himself was drowning in debt and could not afford to pay back Lamont, he hatched a plan to get rid of her.

On the night of October 28, 2019, before closing the store, Duffy attacked Lamont with an aluminum baseball bat just as she was heading home after her shift. Kakavelos also aided the murderer by covering Lamont with a garbage bag and hitting her on the head with a sledgehammer.

After killing Allyzibeth Lamont, Kakavelos and Duffy allegedly tried to cover up the crime by burying her in a shallow grave covered with branches and fertilizer, in the hopes that this would make the body decompose faster.

On October 31, 2019, Kakavelos and Duffy were arrested. They were charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

To know more about the brutal murder of Allyzibeth Lamont, catch Gone in the Night, airing August 8, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Investigation Discovery.

